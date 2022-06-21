LIVE NUDES ONE NIGHT ONLY, It's Mark Meadows! A January 6 Congress Liveblog
Don't worry, we are just teasing! Mark Meadows will not be a live nude during today's hearing of the January 6 Select Committee. But he will be SEXPOSED!
Here is what we mean by that, if you haven't run away already because you're worried that PBS NewsHour video just below is just a documentary about Mark Meadows's junk.
These are serious times in America and this is a serious website.
1:02: Judy Woodruff notes on PBS that this Committee makes a habit of starting on time. We agree, except for how they keep changing the hearing times. But we also have this suspicion that they've done that a couple times because they didn't want the Supreme Court to fuck them by banning abortion the morning of one of their big hearings.
Anyway, chair Bennie Thompson is introducing the day's activities. Says today they will show that Trump sending his mob to scream "hang Mike Pence" -- and God knows what else if the mob had found him -- wasn't some isolated incident, but rather an integral part of a much larger plan. And we're going to talk about the fake electors, specifically Trump's scheme to get Republican officials to overturn the election in swing states, and to get slates of fake electors to throw states' results into chaos.
