Jared Kushner: If Black People Weren’t So Shiftless, They’d Appreciate All Trump Has Done For Them
Black voters overwhelmingly oppose Donald Trump's reelection. There are many reasons but the most obvious is that we have brains in our heads. A recent CBS News poll showed Trump with just eight percent of Black voter support. Don't call the election just yet, though. Jared Kushner is on the job and with his proven record of success, he'll get that number down to four or three percent.
It's unclear why anyone would let Kushner publicly discuss issues important to Black people or even talk to Black people at all. He's the racist, entitled douchebag whose crooked father bought him a spot at Harvard. Kushner's Horatio Alger story isn't that compelling to Black people. We prefer Black Panther.
Kushner whitesplained this morning how wonderful Trump's policies are for Black people, but he did so in a condescending, racist manner that only increased our desire to punch him in the face.
Jared on black folks: "President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems t… https://t.co/ymhEbu2RVv— Josh Marshall (@Josh Marshall)1603720909.0
KUSHNER: One thing we've seen in a lot of the Black community, which is predominately Democrat, is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about.
It's not the most effective voter outreach to describe a community's legitimate concerns as something they're “complaining about," like they're upset over the portions at Olive Garden. Republicans are obsessed with money, we know, but they've bleated the horn FOREVER that Black voters should love them because of low taxes and it hasn't worked. Maybe there's a problem with the message. Or maybe we're just lazy.
KUSHNER: But he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.
Fuck you. And fuck any of you who expect me to waste my time explaining all the ways he's full of shit. That should be a given. Let's move on.
KUSHNER: And what you're seeing now is a groundswell of support in the Black community.
That's a lie. He knows it's a lie because the last thing Trump and the GOP want is Black people voting in numbers larger than Diamond and Silk. Trump is encouraging his armed MAGA goons to intimidate voters in predominately Black areas. He doesn't think these voters are coming out to deliver him a second term.
Kushner, the White House's official Black person expert, recently met with rapper, activist, and sucker Ice Cube, who is not one of the many Black elected officials the Trump administration ignores or actively demonizes because they're Democrats. This reportedly led in part to Trump's so-called “Platinum Plan," which sounds like a predatory lending scam Kushner would operate in a Black neighborhood. Oh, there's some good stuff in there: Juneteenth would become a federal holiday. The Ku Klux Klan would be prosecuted as a terrorist organization, along with “Antifa," which would likely include every Black Lives Matter protester.
From CNN:
[Trump] spoke about the pillars of the plan in broad terms, saying, that among other proposals, he would be building up "peaceful" urban neighborhoods with the "highest standards" of policing, bringing fairness to the justice system, expanding school choice, increasing Black home ownership and creating a "national clemency project to right wrongful prosecutions and to pardon individuals who have reformed their (lives)."
The national clemency project is a joke, the human version of pardoning a turkey every year for Thanksgiving. It's a nice ceremony but the system remains heavily biased against poultry. Trump's two attorney generals — Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr — couldn't have been more hostile to Black people and civil rights if they tried.
Republicans are convinced charter schools are the great Black cure-all, but “school choice" won't stops cops from choosing to shoot unarmed Black people. It should send a shiver down your spine when President Klan Robe talks about building “peaceful" (or subdued) Blackety-black neighborhoods with the “highest standards of policing." He's making police states great again.
Of course, the ridiculous “Platinum Plan" isn't actually targeted toward Black voters. Trump just wants to make suburban whites believe he's a benevolent plantation master. He's demonstrated nothing but antipathy for Black people, and it's the sort of thing we notice.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).