Jared Kushner Is Here To Tell Black America How To Protest Good, So Listen Up, LeBron
Jared Kushner has #Thoughts about privilege. Because if anyone knows about privilege, it's a guy who bought his way into Harvard, inherited a family business, married his way into the White House, and got a security clearance over the objections of every career official screaming that NO DAMN WAY should this guy get his hands on classified intel.
Unsurprisingly, Kushner's thoughts are not about mediocre white guys who were born on second base and thought they hit a triple. They're about mostly Black basketball players who worked their asses off to become the best and now have the audacity to use the platform they've earned to protest racial injustice.
"The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off fr… https://t.co/QOo6P3R6G3— Squawk Box (@Squawk Box)1598532735.0
ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Jared, the other thing that has happened overnight is that the NBA has postponed games in large part as a result of a protest or boycott by the players. This relates to the sort of larger Black Lives Matter issue. Does the White House support the players and the owners in this case?
KUSHNER: Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially. So they have that luxury, which is great.
Look, I think with the NBA, there's a lot of activism, and I think that they've put a lot of slogans out. But I think what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that's going to solve the problem.
Oh, yes, he did. That incompetent little pisher wants to dismiss the lived experience of Black people in America who have watched hundreds of videos of young Black men being shot by police and worry every day for the safety of their own children. Jared Kushner, a privileged little shit whose every step has been cushioned by a thick carpet of money and status, is allowed to speak on racial protests. But these people with actual skin in the game need to shut up and dribble, because, see they make too much money.
The "Make America Great Again" people want us to turn away from empty sloganeering and take some real action, dammit.
If you look at President Trump's record, you know, people are talking about social injustice, he passed historic criminal justice reform. They talked about how there's wealth inequality, he passed opportunity zones to bring more access to capital in the Black and minority community. We talk about education, he's fighting for school choice so that people in the inner cities and failing schools can go to better schools. And he's granted longterm funding for historically Black colleges and universities.
Leave aside for the moment that Congress passed all of those bills — Trump just signed them. Although taking credit for the HBCU bill drafted and championed by the Congressional Black Caucus is really something.
The NBA is striking to protest Kenosha police firing seven bullets into Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in front of his three children. Systemic police violence against Black people has precious little to do with charter schools. But Trump's solution to protests has been to send shock troops in to crack heads and blanket the city with teargas, so it's understandable that Kush doesn't want to talk about that so much.
Then that condescending prick lectured protesters for being too emotional. No, seriously.
"President Trump has been very strong to say we don't want violence in these cities, but we just have to take this conversation from an emotional one to a constructive one," said the guy whose party has been screaming all week about a socialist apocalypse of multi-family housing [cough, cough] coming to destroy the nice, white suburbs.
Anyway, the important thing is that this is all Joe Biden's fault.
"The Democrats have run these cities for a long time and you have nothing but failure and broken promises. President Trump has a platform that actually will make a difference," he blarped about the man who told police to "not be too nice" when they threw suspects in the squad car and who has systematically tried to dismantle Justice Department consent decrees to reform policing in America's cities.
And then, the presidential son-in-law went on the air with Politico to pick a fight with LeBron James. Because that guy is just really good at reading the room.
Here’s Jared Kushner smugly and incorrectly describing LeBron James’s school in Akron as a charter school. (It’s ac… https://t.co/Hb1VzBpRgg— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1598549116.0
Jared Kushner, who was born with several dozen silver spoons in his mouth, wants to dismiss the political activism of LeBron James, who contributes millions of dollars to children's charities and set up a public school, because James supports Democrats who are skeptical of for-profit charter schools.
UH HUH.
Enough with this guy. Watch this video instead.
I know so many black fathers who feel exactly like Robert Horry https://t.co/eGAV2tY43w— Jemele Hill (@Jemele Hill)1598526177.0
Hey, hot tip here. If you're a white person thinking about telling Black people how to protest good, maybe SHUT THE FUCK UP instead.
[CNBC]
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter RIGHT HERE!
Please click here to support your Wonkette. And if you're ordering your quarantine goods on Amazon, this is the link to do it.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.