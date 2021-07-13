JENNA ELLIS WILL SEE RONNA ROMNEY MCDANIEL IN HELL!
Gather 'round, children, for Trump idiot lawyer Jenna Ellis is showing her ass in the world's most hilarious way right now, and she's trying to get Ronna Romney McMarriedName fired from the RNC in the process. And WE get to watch these people eat each other's heads off.
What's this all about then? Let's paint you the picture.
People like Jenna Ellis are very mad at RNC head legal counsel Justin Riemer. His sin? Saying the truth back in November about all the batshit Rudy Giuliani and Ellis and the Kraken lawyers did after the election, traipsing through courtrooms and landscape company parking lots to try to steal democracy for their Dear Leader.
In an email to an RNC staffer, Riemer called Donald Trump's lawyers a "joke." He was trying to tell the RNC to please stop posting fake fraud bullshit from its official account. He wrote in November:
"What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court," Riemer, a longtime Republican lawyer, wrote to Liz Harrington, a former party spokeswoman, on Nov. 28, referring to Trump attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis. "They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing."
Now this is all coming out. And Jenna Ellis and Rudy are MADSOMAD.
Indeed, back in November, Rudy 'n' Jenna tried to get Riemer fired for saying these thoughtcrimes about how Rudy 'n' Jenna are a big bucket of clownfarts lying to millions of idiots and making them believe their lord and savior Jesus H. Trump would ultimately win back (steal) the election. The RNC did not fire Riemer. He still very works there.
In a statement printed by the Washington Post, Riemer notes that he led the "only successful post-election lawsuit" and worked his ass off to re-elect Trump, adding that he "take[s] issue with individuals who brought lawsuits that did not serve President Trump well and did not give him the best chance in court." Sounds like he's saying he's a real lawyer.
Harrington, the staffer Riemer was emailing back in November, now works as a spox for Donald Trump. She is clearly not the fastest windmill spinning on the prairie:
"The only thing that's a joke is the idea that Joe Biden got 81 million votes," Harrington said when asked about Riemer's email on Monday afternoon.
And now everybody is just fighting, fighting, fighting, and we get to watch them eat each other.
As the Post reports, Ellis has been making war against Ronna McDaniel, because she's super mad the RNC didn't do enough to steal the election for the fuhrer. She believes #RonnaMustGo, and she's been using that hashtag. Meanwhile, McDaniel thinks the GOP should focus on winning the 2022 elections, instead of the 2020 one. And the mean RNC won't even pay any legal bills for Roodles The Clown!
McDaniel and the RNC suck.
Earlier this week, an excerpt from Michael Wolff's new book reported on the existence of Riemer's November email about how Rudy and Jenna Ellis were bonkersfuckingbonkers, and the tantrum Rudy had when Ellis got her hands on it. She was at dinner with Rudy and Bernie Kerik at the time, because #bestpeople.
"Can you f--king believe this," the book claims [Rudy] said.
So Rudy got out his Jitterbug phone and he buttdialed Riemer with his fingers:
The mayor, sitting in the restaurant but in full battle mode (and with a few drinks in him), damn well got Riemer himself on the phone: 'Who the f--- do you you think you are? How can you be going against the president? ... You need to resign and resign tonight ... because you are going to get fired.'"
And then Rudy buttdialed #RonnaMustGo with his fingers, to demand Riemer's firing. Again, Riemer did not get fired.
In response to the claims this week in the Wolff excerpt, the RNC denied any of it happened, calling it "simply false." Gotta stay in Trump's good graces, after all, lest He Who Was Chosen elect to avert his holy gaze from the RNC.
The RNC's denial made Jenna Ellis MAD. She was there at dinner with Roodles and Bernie Kerik! SHE HAS THE RECEIPTS, OK?
In response to that, #RonnaMustGo BLOCKED JENNA!
So that really ratcheted up all the #RonnaMustGo-ing.
Here's one from the Trump Nazi who drives Baby's First Mustang:
Here's one from Bernie Kerik, who was also at that romantic dinner in November:
And now?
AND NOW?
Well last night, Jenna Ellis went on her batfucking crazy show and dramatically quit the GOP, unless Ronna McDaniel quits. And why? Because — Jenna Ellis's words! — "the truth matters." Watch it, it is hilarious:
BREAKING: @JennaEllisEsq announces she is leaving the Republican Party. “Even if I stand alone for the Truth, I wi… https://t.co/gl4tlIa7eS— Real America's Voice (RAV) (@Real America's Voice (RAV))1626133944.0
HuffPost with some Jenna Ellis words:
Ellis, who once described Trump as an "idiot," said Republicans had back-stabbed Trump. She also accused the Republican National Committee of "not championing the issues" that make America great.
"All of them, including Ronna McDaniel, should resign now," declared Ellis, referring to the RNC chair.
"Until they do, as of today, I am resigning from the party," she continued. "I am changing my voter registration and I am no longer a Republican until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again."
We are not sure whether this tweet right here means Diamond & Silk are also leaving the GOP, but they say they aren't giving the Republicans "ONE DAMN DIME OR ONE RED CENT." By our calculations, that's 11 cents GONE. Anyway, Jenna Ellis retweeted that one. She's retweeting a lot of things.
This morning, Ellis was still screaming at McDaniel, even though she is blocked, this time producing the text she sent in November, wherein she forwarded the email where Riemer called Ellis and Rudy loserfuckinglosers:
She also tweeted that the "RNC is just DNC-lite."
Did we mention Jenna Ellis is also fighting with Tomi Lahren on Twitter? Jenna Ellis is fighting with Tomi Lahren on Twitter. Lahren said to Ellis, "Believe it or not, you are not the warden of conservatism OR Christianity." Ellis said to Lahren that she needs some "worldview training." In their bugfuck wonderland of a world, these is fightin' words.
Also today Jenna Ellis is retweeting Liz Harrington's tweets of Bible verses about "four-footed animals and creeping things," as one does.
And she says she's gonna have a MESSAGE for McDaniel when she goes on Newsmax later.
And as far as we can tell, that's where things are, as of this publishing. Who will win the great war between Jenna Ellis and Ronna Romney McDaniel? Can they both manage to lose?
Guess we'll just have to just watch this wonderful comedy show play out!
[Washington Post / Inquisitr / HuffPost]
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.