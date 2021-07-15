Jesus, Peter Doocy Is Dumb
Got another one for your Jen Psaki Dickpunches Peter Doocy file, which is obviously a file you are keeping. God, he's dumber than his father, and that's saying something.
Doocy was under the impression he was asking a clever gotcha question about the Texas Democrats in DC, who fled their state to deny Republicans the quorum they need to pass their new Jim Crow voting law. We wonder if he stayed up late the night before coming up with it, clearly he thought he was being so clever.
So Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki the following question, gesturing with his pen and reading off his notes, we guess to make sure he got the gotcha-iest question in the history of gotcha questions exactly right:
DOOCY: Do you know of any examples from his 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?
We are pretty sure we heard other members of the press start snickering at Doocy while he was asking his question, presumably because it was so dumb and because they probably all wait with bated breath every day to see how dumb Doocy's question is. It's like Doocy didn't bother to do the slightest amount of homework on why Texas Democrats were in town, because he had already decided how he was going to frame it for idiot Fox News viewers and to hopefully please his father. It was a CLEVER framing, he was pretty sure!
And Psaki's answer, you have to watch it, because she started out by simply laughing and saying "Welcome back," like a kindergarten teacher who's noticing that the town idiot, who's in her class, is back from vacation, and now we all collectively have to deal with the town idiot again. That was the point the White House press room openly started laughing at Peter Doocy.
And then, of course, she did answer the question, and as usual, she made Doocy look like even more of an idiot. She explained that President Biden believes these Texas legislators are "making a statement, through action," to oppose the new Jim Crow regime Texas Republicans are trying to put in place. She explained, slowly, that the president "certainly applauds their actions."
Then Doocy, weirdly, said, "maybe it's funny to think it about it that way." We don't know what Doocy thought people were laughing at. Maybe he thought the actual truth was funny. Maybe he didn't know everybody was laughing at him. Psaki replied:
PSAKI: I don't think anything about this is funny. I think what is important to note, though, here is that there are 28 states, including Texas, where there are laws in place or in process to make it harder to vote. And it requires bold action, it requires bold voices, to speak out against that and make sure people understand their rights. That's exactly what's happening.
And with that Peter Doocy presumably slinked off to rest his no-chin somewhere comfortable while he brainstormed on the perfect zinger for next time.
He's pretty sure those other journalists aren't laughing AT him, they're laughing WITH him. Maybe his daddy tells him that.
