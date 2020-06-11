Joe Biden Says Trump Will Try To Steal Election, Which Is Factcheck True
STOP THE PRESSES, JOE BIDEN SAID A GAFFE.
Just kidding, we do not even know if any idiots out there are saying this was a gaffe, and we don't want to look at Twitter to find out. Biden said Trump is probably going to try to steal the election. Duh no shit.
Biden said the factual statement on "The Daily Show," and the Washington Post has the key quotes:
"This president is going to try to steal this election" [...] The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said of ensuring that the voting process is fair: "It's my greatest concern. My single greatest concern."
Biden was also asked whether he has considered what would happen if he wins but Trump refuses to leave office.
"Yes, I have," he said quickly.
And is Joe Biden ultimately freaked out about that one? LOL he is not. Politico with more quotes:
"I was so damn proud. You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump, and you have so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, 'Whoa, we're not a military state. This is not who we are,'" Biden said. "I promise you, I'm absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch."
Yeah, if all the highly respected former military people who have come out to call Trump a piece of shit, including his former Defense secretary Jim Mattis, who also called him a "proto-neofascist," are any indication of how the military is feeling about Trump right about now, it's probably fine.
Biden noted also that Trump is already at it, bitching and moaning about how voting by mail is "fraud," even as he votes by mail. Remember, all votes that aren't for white Republicans are "fraud" in the Trump GOP playbook.
As the Post notes, this isn't the first time Biden has spoken reality words about the unlikelihood of a peaceful transfer of power when Trump loses, assuming Trump's pals the Russians don't succeed beyond their wildest dreams and steal him another one. (They are trying! And one way they're doing it is by working to further inflame racial tensions, as the New York Times reported months ago, because that was one of their plays in 2016, and it's not like we don't have any of those to further inflame right now. Hey, did you guys hear Trump is going to do a racial unity speech? LOL) Biden has previously said Trump will probably try to find SOME reason to try to move/postpone/cancel the election. He can't actually do that, but that doesn't mean he can't scream-tweet about it, and then scream-tweet some more when everybody ignores his HEREBY ORDERS.
Trump spent the entire 2016 campaign claiming the election was rigged right up until he "won," and then he kept saying it was rigged, because he lost the popular vote by three million.
According to the Mueller Report, and according to everything we witnessed with our own eyes, Trump was giddy and gleeful to accept Russia's assistance in "winning" the 2016 election.
Trump was impeached for trying to force Ukraine to help him steal the 2020 election.
Michael Cohen, Trump's old lawyer who knows him pretty well, told Congress he doesn't think Trump will ever provide for a peaceful transfer of power.
For God's sake, Trump's campaign right this very minute is firing off lawyer letters (funny ones) in the general direction of CNN, because the network's latest poll, showing Trump losing to Biden by 14 points, hurt the president's feelings.
We are obviously forgetting to include at least one million examples of Trump clearly signaling that he does not believe in winning fairly (because he can't, too many people despise him), and that he believes he should be able to cheat, with a reacharound from hostile foreign powers if necessary, in order to stay in office. There is only so much space on the internet, after all.
144 more days of Trump's democracy-subverting fuckery until the election, y'all. And then however many more days of democracy-subverting fuckery until his ass is ultimately dragged out of there in January 2021 on Inauguration Day.
Stay strong, people.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, WE NEED YOUR LOVE GIFTS TO KEEP US GOING.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.