joe biden joe biden address nov 6 2021 streaming video infrastructure week

Joe Biden Talked Some Words At You About INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK, Let's Watch Together!

Rebecca Schoenkopf
November 06, 2021 01:43 PM
SMOKIN JOE!

I'm sorry, I am not used to working Saturdays anymore, and I got to work three hours ago and promptly started watching Aimee Mann videos while deciding what to "write" and didn't even see our Old Handsome Joe Biden talked to the country about PASSED A INFRASTRUCTURE BILL BITCHES, AN HOUR AGO.

So just pretend we Tivoed it for you for later, on purpose.


This is good fucking news, y'all. And it's going to be better.

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

