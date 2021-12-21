booster shots christmas coronavirus joe biden joe biden press conference livestream joe biden press conference today omicron variant vaccinations video wonktv youtube covid-19 vaccines holiday travel
Joe Biden To Announce Festivus Miracle For COVID Fight
Here is your Old Handsome Joe Biden to tell you what all he's planning to do to address the ongoing pandemic, particularly the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
Thank you for watching WonkTV.
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. If you can, please help us keep this little mommyblog going with a monthly $5 or $10 donation!
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.