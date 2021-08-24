Joe Biden, What Did You Do In The Forever War?
Official Wonkette Policy on our Forever War in Afghanistan is: Getting out was always going to be a clusterfuck, better now than later, some more, and get all the people the Taliban wants to murder the fuck out of there. And Joe Biden has been obliging! The administration reports we've airlifted out 50,000 people in the past week, which is basically a fucking miracle, Richard Engel and also New York Times.
Old Handsome Joe Biden is doing some words about it today at noon eastern, and we will all watch it, together.
UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: Yes, we are still waiting! The White House has postponed Jen Psaki's briefing from 1 to 2:45 eastern, so presumably they're still expecting Old Joe soonish. Who can know?
