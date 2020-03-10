Joe Biden Will Never Be NRA President
Joe Biden got into a fine angry verbal foofaraw with a gunhumper at a campaign stop in Michigan today, telling the construction worker who accused him of wanting to "end" the holy Second Amendment "You're full of shit" and adding that his sons hunt, but that doesn't mean everyone has a right to any damn deadly weapon they want.
It was a classic Joe Biden grr-mad. Let's watch!
Some people have objected to Biden's getting angry and pointing his finger in the guy's face, but we should emphasize that Joe Biden washes his pointing finger before every campaign appearance, for safety.
Biden was visiting a car assembly plant being built for Fiat Chrysler in Detroit when the dude started accusing him of wanting to do tyranny, yelling, "You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns."
Biden shot back,
You're full of shit [...] I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment — just like right now, if you yelled "fire," that's not free speech. And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You're not allowed to own any weapon. I'm not taking your gun away, at all. Do you need a hundred rounds?
The angry dude repeated that Biden is "trying to take our guns," and Biden yelled back, "I did not say that. I did not say that."
Dude said he'd seen it in a "viral video," which Biden scoffed at, saying, "It's a viral video like the other ones they're putting out that are simply a lie." (Factcheck: They're simply a lie.)
The dude insisted he'd seen Biden saying it, but nah, he was likely referring to a video in which Biden, at a restaurant, said he wanted Beto O'Rourke working in his administration on guns or maybe climate, or both. Biden said, of O'Rourke's wife, "I'm warning Amy, if I win, I'm coming for him." A bunch of wingnuts have been insisting Biden said "I'm coming for them," meaning guns, which would be a very weird thing to warn Amy O'Rourke about.
CBS News reports that as the exchange with the construction worker continued, Biden said "Don't tell me that, pal, or I'm going to go out and slap you in the face," although darned if we could make that out even in multiple listens. If he did say it, that was not a good thing to say, and if he said it in the comments here, we would give him a warning about the rules.
On the other hand, we can't really argue with Biden's reply to another old rightwing cliché:
Construction dude: You're working for me, man!
Biden: I'm not working for you. Don't be such a horse's ass.
Factcheck true: Joe Biden is not at this time a US government employee, and even if he were, that doesn't mean random gunhumps get to boss him around. Also, the guy really was a horse's ass.
Biden's aides were clearly trying to hustle the candidate along, but he was enjoying a good rhubarb over an issue that matters to him. He pointed out that the Second Amendment isn't unlimited, and that if the dude isn't allowed to own a machine gun, it wouldn't necessarily violate the Holy Second to bar other weapons or limit magazine capacity either: "Do you need a hundred rounds? Do you need a hundred rounds?"
The man really should have replied by singing, Well I would like one hun-dred rounds, and ah-I would like one hun-dred more, but we can't have everything.
On Twitter, Biden was also condemned as unfit for office for the mortal sin of referring at one point to an "AR-14" before later getting it right and saying there's no absolute right to own an "AR-15." Wow, that's one thing you just don't dare do, is flub gun terminology. We should point out, however, that while arguing with the guy, Biden clearly knows that the AR-15 is a semiautomatic weapon, not a fully automatic one, so he gets some points there.
It's not like Joe Biden had the votes of gunhumpers sewn up, but then that little slip of the tongue was simply a firing pin too far. Heck, if Biden wins the nomination, I'll get out and work for his election even if he says something really outrageous, like calling Twilight Sparkle a "unicorn" even though she became an alicorn princess at the end of Season 3. This election is just that important.
Also important: your OPEN THREAD!
[CBS News]
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations! Please help us keep you up to date on all the latest campaign 2020 news, and we promise, no slapping. Just don't be a horse's ass, OK?
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.