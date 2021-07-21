John Denver: What Really Happened To The Folk Singer? Tabs, Wed., July 21, 2021
Oregon's Bootleg Fire creating its own weather. (CNN) Be safe, BC! (CBC)
Be ready for all your people to die in fires and floods, Europe, we are sorry. (Grist) Hey remember when Venice flooded? (Forbes) Hey remember when 30,000 people died in a heat wave in 2003? I feel like maybe that was a warning we could have heeded at the time. (Britannica)
Be like Indiana University (Teen Vogue) and vax mandates now! — LA Times editorial board
Mean FBI made those choads plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. — Buzzfeed
Donald Trump talked to Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, and it was predictably batshit insane. (Vanity Fair)
Trump's hierarchy of needs:
1. To be treated as a winner
2. To pal around with celebrities
3. To not be laughed at
4. To gain the specific approval of Tom Brady
— Whoops. Jonathan Chait says it's the worst day of Trump's life, at New York mag
Louisiana Senate overrides Democratic gov's veto of a shitty trans kids sports bill. It goes to the state House next. (Advocate) More on the veto session from the AP.
FARA indictment of Trump bestie Tom Barrack. — DOJ
In which the LAPD lets the Proud Boys go wilding on pro-trans-people people counter-protesting the Proud Boys protesting trans people existing. (The Intercept)
What you need to know about the proposed Pennsylvania fraudit. — Whyy
Meghan Markle is a lovely young lady, and those people are insane. (Byline News)
What is Young Linda Ronstadt doing on this dude's podcast, we should all watch and find out!
Portland, Oregon, comin' atcha Saturday! (Wonkette)
If you don't love John Denver, you are incorrect.
