Judge Rules Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Can Let Everyone Know How Bad AG Daniel Cameron Sucks
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is a Black Republican, a Mitch McConnell protégé, and a Donald Trump supporter, so it's not a big surprise to learn that he actively worked to tank the case against the officers who killed Breonna Taylor.
A grand juror is bravely speaking out against the sham proceedings that declared Taylor's death a mere “whoopsie." She's challenging Cameron's public statements, which she claims misrepresent the grand jury's views and the extent of the “case" that Cameron presented them.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Annie O'Connell ruled Tuesday that the grand jury could speak publicly and that recordings from the proceedings could be released. O'Connell said that it was “in the interest of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to be assured that its publicly elected officials are being honest in their representations."
And, shockingly, someone who freely associates with McConnell and Trump might not have been entirely honest.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, “Grand Juror #1" said the only charges presented to the grand jury were the three counts of wanton endangerment and drywall vandalism against Brett Hankison. The now-former Louisville cop fired several shots into Taylor's apartment that went through the walls into another residence. The damage would've cost Taylor her security deposit had she survived.
Cameron explained, at a press conference that also doubled as an audition for his future political ambitions, that Taylor's death was just one of those “tragedies" that white men create and can't be held accountable for if the victim is Black. The cops were just following the law, which is designed to protect them almost exclusively.
This was the sociopathic money quote from Cameron, which demons will tattoo on his burning flesh in hell:
Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief.
Criminal law should probably involve a prosecutor not serving as the defense counsel for killer cops. “Grand Juror #1" alleges that the prosecution didn't bother explaining or even pursuing homicide charges. This contradicts Cameron's statement that "[the grand jury] were walked through all the homicide offenses."
"The grand jury never heard anything about those laws," read the statement, which was signed "Anonymous Grand Juror #1."
Cameron suggested that the officers' claim of self-defense was so rock solid there was no way to make charges stick ... if he'd wanted to, which it appears he didn't. However, Cameron might've stepped in it when he said the “grand jury agreed" that the officers were justified in using deadly force "after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker."
But the anonymous grand juror seems to push back. "The grand jury didn't agree that certain actions were justified," the grand juror's statement reads, "nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case."
Cameron also said that one of Walker's bullet struck an officer, but the Kentucky state police's own ballistics report doesn't support this claim. I repeat: Cameron isn't the officers' defense attorney, and he's under no obligation to present exculpatory evidence to a grand jury. That's how prosecutors put all those ham sandwiches in jail.
Although Cameron fought to keep the grand jury proceedings secret, Judge O'Connell wasn't having it.
"As applied in this case, this court finds that the traditional justifications for secrecy in this matter are no longer relevant," O'Connell wrote in her 11-page order. "This is a rare and extraordinary example of a case where, at the time this motion is made, the historical reasons for preserving grand jury secrecy are null."
Kevin Glogower, an attorney representing "Grand Juror #1" and a second anonymous grand juror, said his clients are “very pleased" with the ruling, which also granted his motion to release "the unrecorded portions" of the grand jury proceedings.
"Attorney General Daniel Cameron kept making statements regarding what occurred outside of those recordings, and no one was able to weigh in on that, refute it, clarify it, or frankly, to tell him that he was incorrect in his statements," Glogower said. "That ability has now been granted."
Cameron was so eager for approval from conservatives he forgot that there are good people in Kentucky who wouldn't let him launch a national career on Taylor's dead body. Judge O'Connell, by the way, is white, which is relevant only to reinforce the point that true justice is colorblind.
