Judge Says Trump's Gotta Pay Stormy Daniels $44,100 For Legal Fees
Hey! Guess what? We live in a country where the President of the United States has to cover the legal fees of the porn star he made sign an NDA after he slept with her, and that is not even close to the worst thing that has happened this week alone!
It's true. On Monday, a court ordered Trump to pay $44,100 to Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) to cover the expenses she incurred in her legal battles involving that NDA. The order was posted online by Clifford's attorneys on Friday.
This is exactly the kind of thing that would probably have destroyed any other candidate in the past, but is now no longer all that much of a thing. If Barack Obama had to pay $44,100 to a sex worker, evangelicals and loyal FOX viewers would be losing their minds right now. They would surely have more to say about this than I do.
Via CNN:
Clifford, an adult-film actress who says she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007, signed a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who represented a shell company and a "David Dennison," which Clifford contends is a pseudonym for Trump. Trump denies the affair occurred.Clifford sued Trump in 2018, seeking to be released from the NDA.
In response, Trump and his legal team agreed outside of court not to sue or otherwise enforce the NDA. The suit was dismissed and Clifford's claims ruled moot, as the NDA had been rendered unenforceable.
Monday's decision was a response to Clifford's efforts to be reimbursed for costs and attorney's fees related to the case.In his decision this week, Judge Robert Broadbelt III ruled that Clifford was entitled to legal fees, finding her the "prevailing party" under California law, despite the case having been dismissed.
Broadbelt also rejected an argument by Trump's attorneys that the President was not liable for the fees because he had not signed the NDA.
Well it sure would be weird of Trump to get so very involved in the affairs of this "David Dennison" person if he had no dog in this fight. Why would he be able to enforce an NDA he had nothing to do with? Is he just that charitable?
Yep, this sure would be a very big scandal if he were not Donald Trump. It might even be a scandal if he were another Republican. It would definitely be a scandal if he were a Democrat, because the people who would traditionally be most mad about such a thing are the exact people who support Donald Trump. All those holier than though evangelicals and born-agains who definitely will not have a single thing to say about this, because they never really cared about "immorality" and "marriage" anyway.
