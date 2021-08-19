Just Look At These Anti-Vax Assholes In San Diego!
A San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday degenerated into an open audition for the Idiocracy sequel. Members of ReOpen San Diego, Let Them Breathe, and San Diego Rise Up held a rally outside protesting vaccine mandates and most reasonable mitigation measures. They later went inside to scream at board members and just generally behave like entitled creeps who don't feel any obligation to others in a community,
ReOpen San Diego co-organizer Amy Reichert wore an "Everyone is Essential" T-shirt while doing her damndest to disprove the sentiment. She said she works "for a big corporation, and my CEO has a message for you, he's not going to [comply with any vaccine mandate.] Go pound sand, Nathan Fletcher."
Nathan Fletcher is the board chair, so that was rude. It apparently doesn't concern Reichert's employer that she is easily Googlable. San Diego County leaders and public health officials recommended Monday that all local businesses begin requiring COVID-19 vaccines for their employees or require weekly testing for the virus. (We think the former's preferable to the latter.)
Folks can ramble on about "medical privacy" and their HIPAA rights, but we can safely assume the people who complain the most about vaccine mandates are the ones who refuse to get vaccinated, thus needlessly extending our long national nightmare. They feel it's their inalienable right to walk around as plague carriers. Outbreaks of critical race theory aren't what's shutting down schools in Georgia and South Carolina.
If these dummies would just get vaccinated and insist their employees take this bare-ass minimum precaution, they could safely go about their business. But they'd rather give poor Mr. Fletcher a hard time. Take this lady, Brittany Mayer, who assumed Fletcher knew who the hell she was because she “tags the hell out of him" on Instagram (he's probably blocked her by now. That's what we'd do).
MAYER: America is not a hospital. California is not a hospital. San Diego? It's not a hospital. This is a constitutional republic that guarantees protection of individual freedom and liberty and due process. This applies to our individual pursuits of medical interventions and practices. San Diego is not a hospital floor that we collectively have checked into ...
Yeah, she went on for a while about due process and how San Diego isn't literally a hospital. She thought she'd hit on a winning theme. She also dismissed the 3,824 San Diegans who have died so far “with" COVID-19 because they were apparently fat and gross with comorbidities. Guess everyone isn't essential.
Louis Uridel, owner of Metroflex Oceanside, also body-shamed the majority of Americans who've died from the virus. See, like a common Marjorie Taylor Greene, Uridel thinks that rock-hard abs is the key to beating COVID-19 and he lectured the actual medical professionals present because they were promoting vaccines, masks, and science instead of push-ups and cardio.
Last year, Uridel refused to comply with shutdown orders. He joked that he was on a "first-name basis" with the police, which is usually not a laughing matter. Uridel was treated like a harmless crank blatantly ignoring a public health mandate. It's not a surprise that he is equally obstinate about masks and vaccines.
He told the commissioners: "I will never submit to any request or requirement to wear masks or vaccine mandates. I will never submit to rules that segregate or dismantle people and put them against each other." That's a very spaced-out way of claiming he won't follow any rules at all. This dude will not abide!
The breakout star was registered nurse Heather who resigned her position rather than submit to a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. That's like a short order cook who quits rather than agree to mandatory hand-washing. This was probably not the right profession for them.
HEATHER: I was no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I'm a threat to public health. Tell me where this makes sense.
Well, 18 months ago, there was no COVID-19 vaccine. Now, there is. Medical staff was wearing hazmat suits. It was scary shit. Maybe she enjoys working in Russian Roulette Hospital but that's not for everyone.
Amazingly, when speaker Audra Morgan told the board, "We're coming after every single fucking one of you!" she was allowed to leave on her own free will. Whiteness is awesome. But she was relatively stable compared to Matt Baker, who whistled ominously into the microphone and delivered this deranged screed:
You are about to open a pit of hell. You do not get a vaccine passport put on us. You know as the population who's in control, you know as politicians—once you get a power, you never relinquish it. Do you think that the four feet of marble that holds you above in this chamber will help you from the fate of humanity which you are unleashing? No! It won't! Your children and your children's children will be subjugated! They will be asked, 'How many vaccines have you had? Have you been a good little Nazi? Heil Fauci! Heil Fauci! Heil Fauci!
Morgan and Baker aren't jokes. They represent a growing threat, one that is just as likely to turn violent as Donald Trump's January 6 MAGA mob.
