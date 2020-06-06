Just What We All Need Right Now: Ivanka Trump Talking About Her Personal Growth
Ivanka Trump is very upset you guys.
Is she upset about the death of George Floyd? Or systemic racism? Or police brutality? Hah, no, she is not upset about that. Is she upset about the hundred thousand people who have died from COVID-19 in the past few months. No, not that either.
She is upset because cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination led to Wichita State University disinviting her from speaking at their virtual graduation, because of how students didn't want her to speak at their graduation and felt it was inappropriate to have her do that in light of everything that is going on right now. Shockingly enough, no one wants to hear from Ivanka freaking Trump right now.
Via CBS:
In a joint statement, Wichita State President Dr. Jay Golden and WSU Tech President Dr. Sheree Utash announced the decision to remove Ivanka Trump from Saturday's virtual graduation ceremony. They made the announcement on Thursday night, just hours after they said she would be speaking to graduates.
They said they would "refocus" the ceremony on students, with Rebecca Zinabu, a nursing graduate, as the sole speaker.
"In light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd's death, I understand and take responsibility that the timing of the announcement was insensitive," Utash said. "I'm sorry that was never the intent, and I want you to know I have heard you and we are responding."
Ivanka responded to this with a tweet decrying the incredible discrimination she has suffered at the hands of college students in Witchita, Kansas, along with her pre-recorded commencement speech.
I've found that my greatest personal growth has arisen from times of discomfort and uncertainty," Trump managed to say out loud, without the slightest hint of self-awareness. I'm not gonna lie. I did not watch all 9 minutes of that speech, because of how I do not hate myself that much. What I did get, however, was the overall gist that a spoiled heiress was looking at a screen, with nothing behind her eyes, talking about building character and clearly thinking that people were gonna go "Oh wow, if Ivanka Trump can handle the horror of not getting the exact ostrich skin Birkin bag she wanted, or getting in some PR trouble whenever her clothing company ripped off an actual designer's product, then we can all totally get through this whole virus and systemic police racism/brutality thing."
"Cancel culture" and "viewpoint discrimination" are terms most often used by conservatives who don't like it when people don't want to listen to them or invite them to do things or like them just because of how they act like jackasses and say and do mean things. You see, the way things are supposed to work is that they say and do terrible things, and we treat them just like we treat people who say and do not-terrible things. And if we don't, that's discrimination. If we were really as loving and tolerant as we claim, we would think it was great that they say and do terrible things and then, subsequently, offer them many speaking opportunities and buy whatever it is they are selling.
It is not cancel culture, however, when someone like Tucker Carlson naming names of celebrities who donated to the NAACP legal fund and other bail funds. That is like, totally different.
As was the actual naming of names, during the red scare, because of how they were commies.
Luckily for Ivanka, she is a very, very rich person with a lot of power, and a lot more ability to be heard than the vast majority of people in this country. Including the mean students who "canceled" her. So we think she'll recover.
