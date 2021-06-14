Kayleigh McEnany Lies Like Liar About How Much She Lied
If ignoring Kayleigh McEnany would make her go away forever, we promise we would. Unfortunately, the worst White House press secretary in history (and this includes Sarah Huckabee Sanders) can't stop reminding us how terrible she was at the job. It's like she's posting her own negative LinkedIn testimonials.
On Sunday, which is the Lord's day to golf, McEnany spoke to the Turning Point USA Young Women's Leadership Summit in Dallas. She insisted she'd never lied while working for Donald Trump, himself a singularly graceless liar.
MCENANY: And then there was the question, "Will you ever lie to us?" and I said without hesitation, “No," and I never did, as a woman of faith.
Don't bring God into this, lady. As Billy Flynn said, stick where you're better acquainted. McEnany then pulled the classic lie maneuver of couching lies within objective truths. You know: “It's raining today, and the check is in the mail" or “The earth revolves around the sun, and trickle-down economics works."
MCENANY: As a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world's hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information, but that will never stop the press from calling you a liar."
The problem is that McEnany's lies are so virulent they infect any surrounding truths. You're left wondering if her baby's name is actually “Blake" or if she's even a mother at all. You just can't trust anything she says.
CNN's
Jake Tapper correctly described McEnany as someone who "lies the way that most people breathe." Now that's the truth. McEnany told big, democracy-shredding lies about the election Trump lost and even small, silly lies about the gender makeup of Trump's senior White House press staff.
Tapper also said McEnany “can't acknowledge reality." She's in a different headspace than your typical con artist. It's as if she lives in her own world where people break into musical numbers about how wonderful she is. Maybe the tacky Jesus jewelry she wears isn't an act and she really believes she's a “woman of faith," and not the one practiced by the neighbors in Rosemary's Baby.
McEnany said she told the press she'd never lie to them “without hesitation," but liars easily make promises they won't keep. Remember when Trump claimed the coronavirus would just disappear, like a “miracle"? McEnany earned a “Pants on Fire" rating from Politifact when she said in September that Trump had “never downplayed the virus." And he was still downplaying it, even as she was speaking.
But to McEnany, the press were the true dissemblers. Trump's professional liar told the group of terrible Republicans in Dallas that her motto as press secretary was “offense only."
MCENANY: Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always get the bad headlines, always get the false stories, always get the lies, if I can use that word, told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans, and we must be on offense, confident, bold and willing to call it out. We cannot be silent.
McEnany probably has well-muscled arms from bearing all that false witness. She's now expanding to the other nine commandments, particularly the one against envy. She's several shades of Kermit over White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who most people like and respect because she's good at her job and doesn't lie all the time. You'd consider buying a used car from Jen Psaki.
When it was announced that Psaki was going to receive a fancy photo shoot courtesy of Annie Leibovitz, McEnany whined about how systemically unfair it was for liberal magazines to shower Democrats with flattering profiles and not Republicans, who have to settle for adoring coverage on Fox News. She complained the other day, "It's just so sad that you have a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration. They asked Jen Psaki yesterday about Joe Biden's cat. I mean, it's incredible the kinds of questions that they ask."
Of course, Psai does in fact brief the press on more than just President Biden's cat, on a regular basis. Reporters might've asked McEnany some cat questions if Trump had a pet or demonstrated any normal human behavior.
We were going to end this with a compare and contrast of a Psaki press briefing with whatever it was McEnany did, but who needs that shit on a Monday? Psaki to us!
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Keep Wonkette going forever, please, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."