Kayleigh McEnany: Racist Term 'Kung Flu' Only Way We’d Know COVID-19 Came From China
If you're the president, you shouldn't give a wacky nickname to a disease that's killed 120,000 Americans, especially when literally 90 percent of those deaths are a result of your own incompetence. But when it comes to a global pandemic, Trump thinks outside the pine box. He's not just given COVID-19 a nickname. He's going with an incredibly racist one -- “kung flu."
Back in March, CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang revealed that a White House official referred to the coronavirus as “kung flu" right in her face. Professional liar Kellyanne Conway claimed she was offended that anyone would use the term because she was “married to an Asian" and her kids were “partly" Asian. This was all FAKE NEWS, but then Trump demonstrated his kung flu style at his intimate Tulsa hate rally.
Trump calls coronavirus 'kung flu' and says he slowed testing www.youtube.com
The reviews weren't great for Trump's racist standup act at the Tulsa Chuckle Hut. Once and future Fox News hack Kayleigh McEnany, who's currently interning as White House press secretary, tried to smooth away Trump's callous bigotry with every tool at her disposal, which she keeps in a Mary Poppins bag of lies.
JIANG: Why does [Trump] use racist phrases like the "kung flu"?
LIAR: The president doesn't.
This administration is one extended torture session, but we're not yet at the point where we're seeing five lights. McEnany breezes past her first big lie and insists that Trump is only being racist for factual purposes.
MCENANY: What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China.
Jiang was born in China and she has to listen to the Stepford Press Secretary insult her intelligence. She is probably acutely aware that gross bigots use racist terms as an “othering" tactic. Americans of Asian descent have become targets of hate because President Klan Robe refuses to accept responsibility for COVID-19's spread and wants an easy scapegoat.
MCENANY: It's a fair thing to point out.
No, it isn't.
JIANG: That's what he's saying by using the racist phrase "kung flu"?
MCENANY: He is linking it to its place of origin.
If Trump wants to remind people that the coronavirus originated in China, he should use the word “China" and not “kung flu." We wouldn't go around calling McEnany “Hell Kitten" even if we're just linking her to her place of origin.
Jiang informed McEnany that “kung flu" is incredibly offensive to the Asian-American community. McEnany insisted that the president “values and prizes" them but is gonna keep on being racist.
MCENANY: It is an indictment of China.
It's not much of an “indictment" of China's pandemic response when all you have are racial epithets. McEnany argued that the media was a bunch of hypocrites because several outlets had used the term “Chinese virus" at one point. But no respectable organization ever dropped the term “kung flu" because that's hella racist.
JIANG: To be clear, are you saying the White House does not consider [“kung flu"] racist?
MCENANY: To be clear, I think the media is trying to play games with the terminology of this virus when the focus should be that China let this out of their country.
When asked the GED question of whether the president regretting using a racist term, McEnany double downed in awful. That's not a surprise, given that she once made Birther jokes.
MCENANY: The president never regrets putting the onus back on China.
Polls show that white voters aren't buying Trump's overtly racist appeals. President Dice Clay's juvenile name calling won't make voters forget that he's to blame for the country's bungled response to the virus.
