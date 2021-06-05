Kayleigh McEnany Sad She Didn't Get Any Annie Leibowitz Glamour Shots
As much as conservatives hate media, they spent much of the Trump administration fuming about how unfair it was that Melania was not on all the fashion magazine covers. They wanted so badly for her to be Jackie Kennedy, to be loved and admired by all like Jackie Kennedy, to be a fashion icon like Jackie Kennedy ... but Jackie Kennedy sure as hell would not have worn a jacket reading "I Really Don't Care Do U?"
The desperation hit a high point when Breitbart actually launched a fashion vertical for the purpose of fawning over Melania and her clothes the way they imagined real fashion writers would fawn over her if she were a Democrat.
"Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels Poolside Tranquility in Gucci Kaftan"
Not to be petty ... but that is just a regular maxi dress, not a kaftan. Duh. (nota bene: Should you doubt my expertise in these matters, I am wearing a kaftan as I type this)
But I digress!
On Friday's edition of Fox News' Outnumbered, co-hosts Emily Compagno and former Trump White House Press Secretary McEneny (also a co-host of Fox News' Outnumbered) discussed the news that Jen Psaki, the current White House Press Secretary, is getting fancy glamour shots taken by famed photographer Annie Leibowitz. Probably for Vogue.
And someone might have been just a teensy bit jealous.
With the announcement that Annie Leibovitz is doing a photo shoot with Jen Psaki, Fox brings on a jealous Kayleigh… https://t.co/8Kth4IxfUJ— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski)1622848544.0
Campagno said:
I'm pretty confident I speak for millions of Americans when I say that I waited four years for there to be any type of coverage or profile of Melania, of you, of Morgan, of Sarah, of any of those strong women in leadership roles in that administration, that were working tirelessly day in and day out, and somehow looking absolutely stunning the entire time.
But not only was there frankly a dearth of even profiles, not to mention things like Annie Leibowitz shoots, but there was also a frankly concerted attack and quite frankly vicious coverage of you all, both personally and professionally.
Yes, because all of them were terrible. When you are terrible, when you constantly lie, you get "frankly vicious coverage." There was no room for puff pieces because every single day it was something new and horrible with Trump or someone in his administration. It was exhausting. No one got a break from it long enough to even consider doing a soft-focus profile on freaking Kayleigh McEneny or Melania Trump or anyone else from that administration.
McEneny responded:
Instead of the glowing profiles, there were hit pieces repeatedly, time and time again. It's just so sad that you have a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration. They asked Jen Psaki yesterday about Joe Biden's cat. I mean, it's incredible the kinds of questions that they ask.
We need investigative journalism. We don't need fawning coverage. It doesn't do the American people any justice.
She sure didn't want any investigative journalism while Trump was in office. And they sure didn't mind all the fawning coverage from right-wing news outlets.While McEneny is probably disappointed in the fact that she didn't get to pose for Annie Leibowitz and feel all special and glamorous, this goes deeper than petty jealousy. Had there been the kind of Trump administration puff pieces she would have liked to have seen, that would have served to normalize the Trump administration and to give American citizens the sense that everything was still basically okay (even though it obviously was not).
Is the press's coverage of Psaki and the Biden administration in general more "fawning" than with previous non-Trump presidents? Yeah, maybe a little! But that likely has less to do with "bias" than with relief. You go through four years of covering endless horror and then all of a sudden things seem normal? You're gonna feel a little more positive in general. You're gonna be glad to be talking about the President's cat instead of the President's crazy ass tweets.
But still, it's understandable that Kayleigh McEneny is a tinge jealous that she did not get any fancy glamour shots. So in order to soothe her ego, allow me to present to you all the many pictures I made of her on Picjoke.com before finally settling on the main image for this post. You are welcome.
It's a Kayleigh Cassoulet!
If those don't scratch the itch, there's probably a mall somewhere that still has a Glamour Shots, where McEneny can don some faux furs and cowboy hats and then send them right over to Breitbart's Fashion File!
