Kelly Loeffler’s Racist Senate Campaign Attracts Shocking Number Of Racists
Georgia GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler has run a sleazy, race-baiting campaign that would embarrass the ghost of Lee Atwater. Her sole policy platform, distilled to its purest form, is "I'm not the Black guy." Loeffler's Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock, is a reverend whose church she visited less than a year ago, but that hasn't stopped her from claiming he's a radical, anti-American socialist who'd defund the police and use that money for mandatory abortions.
Loeffler recently tried to explain whatever it is she's done for her constituents. This obviously involved lying about Democratic obstruction and how Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer want to "defund the police" (DRINK!) and provide bailouts for "blue states." Georgia technically is a blue state right now, so she might want to be more specific.
Wow. Even Kelly Loeffler’s followers are angry at her. Here they are screaming at her to pass the stimulus. “Quit t… https://t.co/xZDoQ2j4sL— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com)1607886847.0
Loeffler is worth an estimated $500 million, but she couldn't spring for a better campaign slogan than Kelly Loeffler: "GEORGIA. CONSERVATIVE." To borrow from President Andrew Shepherd, I'm “sure glad (she) cleared that up, because that crowd was about to buy some Amway products!"
This weekend, the conservative senator from Georgia stepped in a steaming pile of oopsie when she posed for a photo with a white supremacist at a campaign event in Dawsonville. Yes, we know she's been photographed often with Donald Trump but this white supremacist has actually paid at least part of his debt to society.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports:
The photo shows the Republican smiling from beneath an American flag ball cap next to Chester Doles, a longtime white supremacist who spent decades in the Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazi National Alliance. He was sentenced to prison for the 1993 beating of a Black man in Maryland and again on weapons violations in Georgia. He also associated with the Hammerskins, a racist skinhead gang with whom he marched in 2017′s violent United the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
How did a white supremacist find his way to Loeffler's rally? He must have followed the trail of racist bread crumbs.
ALERT: Kelly Loeffler just posed for a photo with Chester Doles, a former KKK leader who runs the white supremacist… https://t.co/Is3yG8VO3S— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@Bend the Arc: Jewish Action)1607828596.0
Loeffler, who sure does appear to be a racist, is horrified anyone would think she's racist just because she takes selfies with racists. Her campaign spokesman, Stephen Lawson, told the AJC that "Kelly had no idea who [Doles] was" and that "if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for."
That's an interesting claim, by which I mean it's full of shit. Loeffler willingly accepted an endorsement from local crackpot and Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called Holocaust survivor George Soros a Nazi and said the “most mistreated group of people in the United States today are white males."
Republican leadership called out Greene for her racist statements, but this before she won the GOP primary. Now all is forgiven. The GOP doesn't extend this courtesy to Democrats, who were slammed this year for “radical" positions they don't even hold.
Loeffler, who I repeat is worth $500 million, has begged for money from suckers for her runoff campaign against Warnock, who she has described as "the most radical candidate in America." The man is a minister and has a beagle. However, Loeffler has shamelessly hit Warnock with every possible "guilt by association" attack. He “defended" Jeremiah Wright and “celebrated" Fidel Castro. (These are both lies.) He believes the Palestinian people are in fact people, therefore he hates Jews! And did she mention he's Black?
Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio, at a Loeffler/Perdue event, suggested that while not all Democrats are socialists, all socialists are Democrats. This is another lie, but it's actually true that an uncomfortable number of white supremacist thugs are Trump supporters. Throughout her campaign, Loeffler has actively appealed to people like Chester Doles, so this is a whirlwind she deserves to reap.
