Ted Cruz Stole Josh Hawley's Thunder So Not Sure Why We're Still Liveblogging KBJ HEARINGS DAY TWO!
You been keepin' up with our liveblog of day two of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings? Well Dick Durbin started the proceedings by just tearing Josh Hawley's child porn smears apart piece by piece and letting Jackson respond.
Then Ted Cruz, because he has literally no shame, WENT AHEAD AND DID JOSH HAWLEY'S SEGMENT. He had charts and everything! He was doing child porn math and telling absolute lies about KBJ's record and you guys what is Josh Hawley going to even say? How is he going to be more disgusting than Ted Cruz?
We have a feeling this is not the first day he's taken that challenge.
Anyway, Hawley will happen soon, so we decided to start a new thread.
4:15: OK, we are back! It is Ben Sasse's turn, and he just referred to how KBJ doesn't have a judicial philosophy "yet." As if she just hasn't had time to think it through. Also he referred to confirmation hearings as being like a "proctology exam."
4:16: SASSE: Which justice are you exactly like?
KBJ: I have written over 570 opinions. I am exactly like myself.
4:17: This is so fucking silly. Ascribing to "originalism" is what's ridiculous. Instead of just trying to be a good judge, originalists have to sit there and go "OK, now how did the white men who founded America feel about Planned Parenthood? Oh wait, they didn't even have Planned Parenthoods back then? Then Planned Parenthood does not exist HASHTAG ORIGINALIST!"
4:21: SASSE: I gave you an assignment to study every word Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor ever wrote and compare and contrast them. It was due today. Did you do that assignment?
KBJ: I absolutely did not.
4:23: SASSE: What was it like backstage when Breyer and Scalia would go on tour together? Was it like so awesome?
KBJ: ...
Ben Sasse is so weird. He's so convinced he is just the most thoughtful guy. Who told him that as a child?
4:27: This is all such theater. No, a Supreme Court nominee of a Democratic president who's not a bigot isn't going to be some idiot originalist. Nobody thinks they are. Nobody needs to spend valuable minutes of their life exploring the question.
4:33: SASSE: Now I am going to try to cleverly get you to say what parts of the Constitution you think are crap.
KBJ: Nope.
