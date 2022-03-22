Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings, Day Two: Time For GOP Senators To REALLY Show Their Asses!
Good morning! The days of questioning for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson start today, and that means that whatever they previewed yesterday, today is the day where Republican senators really start showing their asses.
The stars of that, of just really taking these proceedings out of the realm of serious people who have serious facts to say, will of course be Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, and Marsha Blackburn, three of the most vacuous idiots the GOP has ever produced. Even the National Review is saying Hawley is totally full of shit with his bonkers attacks about Jackson being soft on child pornography.
Anyway, let's watch together:
8:57: Good morning. If today is anything like yesterday, expect GOP senators to spend a lot of time explaining how well they are behaving, unlike Democrats, who were just SO RUDE when Donald Trump nominated a credibly accused sexual predator.
9:07: And now here we go. Dick Durbin says the second day of hearings is known as the "trial by ordeal," and notes that every committee member has 30 FUCKING MINUTES to talk. You know, in case you thought today might be an efficient affair, timewise. Durbin's already talkin' about the "dinner break."
9:09: Durbin notes that literally nobody is questioning any of Jackson's credentials, but Republicans seem to have chapped asses over how she said she doesn't have a "judicial philosophy." Instead she just has 573 opinions and her philosophy is in there. It doesn't just fit neatly under some idiot umbrella like "originalism" or "textualism" like a dippy Republican judge.
9:11: Jackson says she has more of a method than a "philosophy," a way she approaches cases, how she clears her mind of personal views and preconceived notions, in order to fairly take in the information and interpret the facts at hand in context of her limited power as a judge.
9:15: Now Durbin would like Jackson to talk about how weird it is that GOP senators think Supreme Court nominees can change the number of seats on the Court. Notes that the only senator who's changed that was McConnell when he decided the Court only needed eight justices as long as a Democrat was president.
9:17: She agrees with what Amy Coney Barrett said about it in her confirmation hearings, which was NO COMMENT.
Durbin is giving Jackson an opportunity to talk about what a know-nothing piece of crap Josh Hawley is with his disingenuous attack on Jackson being soft on child pornographers.
What was going through your mind when Hawley was being human garbage, Durbin asks.
"Nothing could be further from the truth," says Jackson. Says cases of this kind -- specifically we're talking about cases involving "non-production" AKA the people who consume child porn, not produce it -- are extremely difficult. She says she always makes sure in sentencing that the voices of the victims are heard.
This answer from Jackson, we can hardly describe it, but you're going to see clips of it for days. Anybody who thinks she's not on the side of the victims here is as low as Josh Hawley.
9:24: We feel like people expect SCOTUS nominees to pretend stuff like this doesn't bother them, but it's clear that this pisses the judge off. It should.
9:27: Haha, MSNBC is including Josh Hawley's rat face on the screen, showing his reaction in real time to Durbin reading all the factcheckers who have found his arguments meritless, offensive and stupid. He's talking about a judge Hawley supported in MIssouri who sentenced very similarly as Jackson has in cases like these, but it didn't seem to bother Hawley then.
Now we're moving on to Jackson's representation of Gitmo detainees, and Durbin quotes Lindsey Graham, who said it doesn't bother him that she repped Gitmo detainees, because everybody deserves a lawyer. It's kind of a thing in America.
9:32: Nice, she is framing this by talking about how 9/11 was an attack on our values, and lawyers like her were not going to let the terrorists win by letting that attack change our American values that everybody deserves representation. "Federal defenders don't get to pick their clients," she notes, for the benefit of people who might not know what the hell they're talking about.
9:38: Durbin closes telling the story of how he was part of the original group that imposed those terrible sentencing disparities for crack-cocaine, but then later worked to fix it with Jeff Sessions. At that point Jackson was on the sentencing commission and had to work to find a consensus on how to implement the new guidelines Congress had passed. Anyway, she's talking about that.
And now we have Chuck Grassley, and his wife said she did a very good job in her opening statement and did not even compliment Chuck Grassley's opening statement!
9:40: GRASSLEY: Do conservative and liberal protesters get the same First Amendment?
KBJ: Yes.
GRASSLEY: Is guns awesome?
KBJ: The Court says the Second Amendment is a fundamental right.
GRASSLEY: Here's a weird unanswerable question about how to decide what is a fundamental right.
KBJ: I'm going to answer a question you didn't ask, just to help you out here.
9:42: GRASSLEY: I want to watch Supreme Court on TV! Can I?
KBJ: I would want to talk to the other justices and figure out what we all think about that together?
9:44: GRASSLEY: "If you're on the Court and the issue of False Claims comes up, I hope you think of Chuck Grassley!"
MSNBC was just like fuuuuuuuuck this, let's have a Ukraine update. We agree, we're going to have a "going to the kitchen to get some chips and dip" break, BRB.
9:48: Now MSNBC has Symone Sanders and Dahlia Lithwick, who say KBJ is doing awesome and Dick Durbin really was time well spent. We guess everybody agrees that Chuck Grassley is so boring, and that's why we're not fooling with it.
9:51: OK MSNBC went back to the hearing. Chuck Grassley is asking what is the price to ride a cow at the Iowa State Fair. Or something equally important.
9:54: Oh, we are talking about court-packing. You know, because that's a thing all the SCOTUS justices vote on every year. "Should we pack ourselves? Y/N."
9:56: GRASSLEY: Is the Supreme Court bought by dark money groups?
KBJ: Nice answer about respecting all the justices.
WONKETTE: The Republican partisan hack justices were, obv.
10:00: More questions about judicial philosophy, even though Grassley acknowledges that she has already answered them.
10:01: GRASSLEY: On a scale of one to 10, who is your favorite Supreme Court justice of all time?
KBJ: I haven't studied literally every one of them, so let's just say some of them were really swell.
10:08: Procedural discussion about immigration and Homeland Security happening. It's not that interesting.
Gotta say, if you didn't pay too much attention to politics and just turned this on, it'd be hard to conclude that Republicans just hate this nominee. Obviously this is because Chuck Grassley is very low-energy, but that's where we are.
10:11: And now we move on to Pat Leahy, who would like to respond to something the "junior senator" from Texas (Ted Cruz) said yesterday when he was whining about how Neil Gorsuch was treated. Gorsuch, of course, was the replacement nominee after McConnell stole that seat from Obama.
10:16: Leahy gives Jackson an opportunity to talk about how her time as a federal defender and a trial judge has given her unique experience she'll bring to SCOTUS. She's talking about how one of the biggest problems she sees is that often people going through the system don't actually understand the system. She says she figured that out as a criminal defense lawyer, and even brings up the child porn thing on her own, the way she really made sure in those cases that the perps really truly understood what they had done.
So that was a fun way of defanging Josh Hawley even more.
10:21: LEAHY: What do you say to people who say you're soft on crime?
KBJ: Well, my whole family is cops, so I care a lot about public safety. I care deeply about the Constitution and the "rights that make us free." And as a judge, I care about the rule of law.
What she's saying is that those people are incorrect.
10:30: Leahy and Jackson engage in a discussion about her time working as a federal public defender with Gitmo detainees, how that came out of two Supreme Court decisions that said A) the executive could detain people and B) those people could challenge their detainment. So it was against that backdrop that these cases started. Our takeaway here is that Jackson is a really brilliant jurist and these confirmation hearings are so much more meaningful when Democratic presidents choose the nominees. When the Federalist Society chooses them it's just like "YEW HATE 'BORTION?" "I cannot answer any questions."
10:41: OK here we go, Lindsey Graham gonna get this party started and make it stupid.
He starts out by asking KBJ what faith she is. She says protestant. He asks what kind of protestant. She says nondenominational. Can she judge a Catholic? She says yes.
He's doing this because he's mad liberals questioned Amy Coney Barrett's beliefs, because of how she is batshit. He's mad Dianne Feinstein said of ACB that "the dogma lives loudly" in her.
KBJ really isn't in the mood to tell Lindsey Graham how often she goes to church.
Fuck Lindsey Graham.
10:44: GRAHAM: Just imagine if the late-night TV was sayin' you were an effin' NUT!
No really he said that.
And now he wants to relitigate how upset white conservatives still are that Democrats including Joe Biden filibustered Black conservative Janice Rogers Brown a long time ago. Literally none of this is about Ketanji Brown Jackson.
10:48: Man, we said Lindsey Graham was gonna make this stupid, but even we didn't know how much.
10:49: LOL Graham is TIRED OF IT. "We're tired of it!" he says!
He's tired of people treating Black conservatives as an EFFIN' NUT! He's tired of people treating batshit religious conservatives as an EFFIN' NUT!
He's tired of it!
Now Lindsey wants to know if Jackson liked being a Gitmo defender.
