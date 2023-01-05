Kevin McCarthy Has Chosen To Stay And Fail: Day Three!
Is something going to happen today or are they just going to adjourn? Or are they going to vote for Kevin McCarthy to fail three more times and then adjourn? Or will they adjourn first and then Kevin will go be by himself somewhere and find a way to personally fail during that time?
And WHO WILL GEORGE SANTOS SIT WITH TODAY?
All your questions answered in this liveblog!
12:00: It's noon. Do you know where your speaker of the House is? Trick question, they don't exist.
If you missed our liveblog yesterday, it is here.
Did you hear about the letter from all the batshit religious right seditionist MAGA types calling for Somebody Not Kevin? Ginni Thomas signed it!
Also we are pretty sure Andrea Mitchell just hocked a loogie on live TV.
12:05: Elise Stefanik says no quorum present, Kevin McCarthy doesn't get to fail yet.
12:12: OH GOD, THEY ARE GOING TO DO ANOTHER HUMILIATION WE MEAN VOTE.
Fuck everything.
