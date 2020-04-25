Kim Jong Un Rumored To Be Dead But May Also Not Be Dead, No One Knows For Sure
Something is going on with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, probably. Is he dead? Is he braindead? Is he Kim Jong Un-Dead? Is he alive? Right now, we don't actually know! There are a lot of rumors and a lot of people saying he's dead or at least brain dead or at least recovering from some heart surgery, but no actual confirmation of anything from North Korean officials.
Maybe he is only mostly dead?
He's Only Mostly Dead- Princess Bride www.youtube.com
In Hong Kong, the vice director of HKSTV, a Hong Kong media outlet, posted a status on the Chinese social media site Weibo claiming a "very solid source" told her that Kim Jong Un was full-on dead. A Japanese weekly magazine claims that they have made contact with a Chinese medic who assisted in the dictator's cardiovascular surgery, and quotes that medic as saying that Kim Jong-Un is in a vegetative state. Either of those things could be true, or they could not be true, or they could both be true, at the same time who knows!
Other reports, supposedly from high-ranking Chinese officials in Beijing, are stating that Kim Jong Un went into surgery to have a stent put in, but the surgeon screwed it up because his hands were shaking so badly.
Might be true, might not be! However, it is hard to see why anyone would start a rumor that a world leader is dead/braindead if he were alive, as it is a fairly easy rumor to debunk. All Kim Jong-Un would have to do is walk outside and wave. So far, he has not done that.
Also, reportedly, China has sent a team of medical experts to "advise" on the dictator's health as he recovers from surgery. That seems like it would be a tough thing to do if he is dead, so who knows?
According to some sources, if Kim Jong-Un is dead, which he may not be, his sister Kim Yo-Jong will take the reins. Who knows if that will happen, but it sure would be a little awkward if a notoriously patriarchal country like North Korea were "ready" for a female dictator before the United States was "ready" for a female president.
Anyway, this is now your open thread! Enjoy!
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse