KKKelly Loeffler Keeps Up The Gross Lies About Raphael Warnock

The Georgia Senate runoffs are Tuesday. Georgians can choose to keep their current, crummy old senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, or upgrade to Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. It's not a tough choice, but Republicans are doing their best to slander Ossoff and Warnock as “radical" and “anti-American," which conservatives define as anyone who's to the left of Ronald Reagan.
Loeffler says Warnock has been linked to “child abuse” and “spousal abuse.” Someone yells “lock him up!” “We learn… https://t.co/xxTKai0N1N— Dave Weigel (@Dave Weigel)1609601960.0
Loeffler, who supports noted humanitarian Donald Trump, has ramped up the personal attacks against Warnock. At a rally this weekend, she suggested Warnock's pastimes include beating up women and molesting children.
LOEFFLER: Raphael Warnock has been involved in child abuse, domestic abuse. He's hiding out. He won't answer these questions. And now, now, we've learned this morning that the lawyer for Harvey Weinstein has been contributing to his campaign. I don't think that's a coincidence.
It's possible that Loeffler is too stupid to understand what a "coincidence" is. However, someone who represented Harvey Weinstein donating to an unrelated Democratic Senate campaign is still a coincidence. She should avoid guilt by association charges considering she was recently photographed posing with a white supremacist.
Maybe she's hoping that Warnock won't sue her out of her tacky McMansion, but it's still an appalling lie to claim the reverend was “involved" in child abuse. In 2002, Warnock was accused of trying to prevent a state trooper from interviewing counselors at a church-run camp in Carroll County, Maryland. Warnock isn't pro-child abuse but he is pro-Sixth Amendment and believed the counselors, who were minors, had a right to counsel present during their interviews with the police.
Kelly Loeffler has a message for Georgians... https://t.co/uEQfn7rdDc— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼)1609435424.0
Back in March, Warnock's estranged wife, Ouleye Warnock, accused him of trying to run over her foot after a heated argument.
Warnock, the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, was not charged with a crime by Atlanta police and an officer said in the report that medical officials didn't find visible signs of injury in the foot that his wife said was struck by the vehicle. He flatly denied the allegation that he harmed his estranged wife, telling the AJC in an interview that "it didn't happen."
I wouldn't take issue with Loeffler supporting a woman without qualification if she didn't act as if she'd never heard Trump brag about assaulting women on the "Access Hollywood" tape. Twenty-six women have accused Trump of sexual assault, and Republicans absolutely do not care.
Trump's first wife, Ivana, claimed in a sworn deposition that he'd raped her, and during the 2016 campaign, Trump's former lawyer, current felon Michael Cohen tried to sink a related story with the repulsive claim that a husband can't rape his wife.
"You're talking about Donald Trump, you're talking about the front-runner for the GOP, presidential candidate, as well as private individual, who never raped anybody and of course understand that by the very definition you can't rape your spouse," Cohen said.
Republicans were already a bunch of hypocrites when they pretended character mattered during Bill Clinton's presidency, but these Trump-humpers are flat-out full of shit. They are the overtly the pro-pussy grabbing party.
New anti-Warnock Facebook ad from the NRSC depicts man with rifle, urges Georgians to "Stand Your Ground." Subtle. https://t.co/ERyAd2ccu3— Judd Legum (@Judd Legum)1609287732.0
Meanwhile, the National Republican Senate Committee is running straight-up racist ads on social media that actively promote violence. The ads from “Too Extreme For Georgia" encourage Republican voters to stand their ground against “radical liberals Ossoff and Warnock." This is an obvious reference to the Wild West-style stand-your-ground laws that encourage racially charged violence. In one ad, a white man is seated on the back of a pickup truck, gently caressing a shotgun in front of a child. “And they call us radical?" the copy reads. Well, yes, because a white father and son lynching duo in Georgia murdered a Black man out for a jog earlier this year. This isn't a joking matter.
These are the same people who lamented a lack of “civility" when comedian Kathy Griffin, who is not an elected official, took a picture with a Styrofoam bloody head of Donald Trump. (You knew the head was fake because it understood how elections work.)
We'd love nothing more than seeing Loeffler and Perdue lose next week and then six months from now when they finally concede. If you're reading this from Georgia, please make a plan to vote if you haven't already.
