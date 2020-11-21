Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out By The MyPillow Guy And The Kid From 'Silver Spoons'
On Friday, attorney Lin Wood announced on Twitter that his client. Kyle Rittenhouse — who murdered two people and injured another during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin — had raised the $2 million required to get out on bail. He also revealed that a large chunk of that change came from Mike Lindell, the MyPillow/MyPoison Guy (of fucking course it did) and 1980s child actor Ricky Schroder. Yeah, like the kid on Silver Spoons, a show which I have never seen but which I understand involved a kid who was super rich and had a train in his house, and also Alfonso Ribeiro at some point after he was in The Tap Dance Kid with Hinton Battle on Broadway but way before he was Carlton Banks.
KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL. God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Spe… https://t.co/Lh0qKdjdYI— Lin Wood (@Lin Wood)1605907014.0
Both Schroder and Lindell have previously been arrested for beating up their girlfriends, so perhaps it was their own experience in the system led to them lending a helping hand. Either that or because the kind of people who beat women are the exact kind of people who would find Kyle Rittenhouse to be a sympathetic character. Granted, the charges against Schoder and Lindell were dropped, but as we all know, that doesn't necessarily mean nothing happened.
Rittenhouse was released Friday afternoon and is now free to go murder some other protesters, probably.
In an interview with The Washington Post this week, 17-year-old Rittenhouse revealed that he had an adult friend buy the gun for him, because of how he couldn't legally buy one himself. He also says he used the money "from a government stimulus program" to purchase it. You know, I've always thought the conservative line about how poor people just take government money to buy fancy stuff they don't need was all projection.
He also said he had no regrets.
The Post found that Rittenhouse, who was too young to buy a rifle, had arranged for an adult friend to buy the weapon for him using money Rittenhouse had received from a government stimulus program.
The Post interviewed Rittenhouse, who spoke publicly for the first time since his arrest. He said he did not regret that he had a gun that night. "I feel I had to protect myself," he said. "I would have died that night if I didn't."
Seeing as how the only people that didn't survive that night were the people he personally killed, that seems like it's not true. Also, what kind of a sociopath does something like that — even if they thought it was self-defense — and has no regrets?
I am opposed to the concept of bail in general, but there's no question as to whether or not he did it, just whether or not his lawyer can make it look like maybe it was self-defense. He admits he did it, he has no regrets, he thinks it was a super cool thing to do, and that makes him actually dangerous to other people. There is a world of difference between that and just holding unconvicted poor people in jail because they can't afford to pay even a small amount of bail money. And while that is still happening, frankly, keep that motherfucker locked up. Of all people! Really!
Frankly "actually being currently dangerous to other people, for sure" is pretty much the only reason I think anyone should even be in any kind of jail or prison to begin with, with the end goal of making them not dangerous to other people. Kyle Rittenhouse is still very, very dangerous, and getting lovebombed by right wing pundits, pillow salesmen and washed up 1980s child actors that no one has thought about in years is probably not going to make him less so.
Update: Oh look! His next killing spree will have a sponsor!
So the Wisconsin shooter gets out and gets sponsorship? #gross #Grifter #shotsfired #KenoshaShooter https://t.co/0Vx4XXsX2f— leftist (@leftist)1605930572.0
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse