How Did Workers Do In This Election? Quite Well In Places That Aren't Tennessee!
This week, Michigan reelected Democrat Gretchen Whitmer as governor and flipped both houses of its Legislature to give her pro-worker Democrats to work with; now the word on the street is that their first order of business will be repealing the state's "Right to Work" (for less) laws — a recognition of both the state's heavily unionized industrial bases and what those unions mean for everyone.
But labor was specifically on the ballot in many states across the country this week. And for the most part, voters have been siding with the workers and against "the man" — even in some conservative states like Nebraska. So let's take a look at how some of that went/is going!
Nebraska (Yes, That Nebraska) And (Maybe) Nevada Voted To Raise The Minimum Wage
In a rather unexpected turn, voters in the state of Nebraskavoted to raise the minimum wage from its current $9 to $15 an hour by 2026 — and to then be adjusted for inflation beyond that. Which is a huge freaking deal given that it's Nebraska.
While only 84 percent of precincts have been counted in Nevada, it is looking as though they too are going to raise their minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2024 — it's currently $10.50 if you don't have employer-provided health insurance, or $9.50 if you do — which is not great, but it's something!
These are both very big deals given how hard Republicans have worked to push the narrative that inflation has been caused by greedy workers demanding to be paid enough to live on. Because if that can't play in Nebraska, it's hard to tell where it would.
It's yet another example of the many ways in which, on an issue by issue basis, voters frequently lean further left than we give them credit for.
DC Votes To Raise Tipped Wage To The Minimum Wage
Washington DC overwhelmingly voted to raise the wages of tipped workers from the subminimum wage of $5.35 an hour to $16.10 an hour. This isn't the first time, either. Voters supported a similar measure in 2018, though it was voted down by the DC Council.
This is actually something I feel a little torn about. On the one hand, I don't think restaurant owners should be able to get away with not paying workers fairly. That's some bullshit. On the other, I have concerns that it could lead to an end to tipping or a decrease in tipping, which would mean that many servers would actually make less than they are making now. I was a terrible server and as long as the place was busy, I absolutely made more than $16 an hour in tips — and this was a long time ago.
What I would have preferred, personally, would have been health insurance, schedule stability (for those who want it), and paid time off. Restaurants are supposed to pay servers the minimum wage if they don't make that amount in tips (but don't always do so), and more oversight of that and other forms of wage theft could have been a better way to go.
But hey! As long as it doesn't affect tipping, it will be great.
Illinois Is Very Close To Putting Worker's Rights in the Constitution
One of the more exciting things I got to vote for in this week's election was an amendment to the Illinois constitution declaring that workers have a right to organize and barring any gross-ass Right to Work For Less legislation. It's a pretty big deal given that the trend in recent years has been towards anti-labor laws and the way Right to Work For Less laws have screwed practically every other state in the Midwest that once had a strong history of union organizing.
The new amendment will say:
[E]mployees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work. Provides that no law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety, including any law or ordinance that prohibits the execution or application of agreements between employers and labor organizations that represent employees requiring membership in an organization as a condition of employment.
Perfect!
While it hasn't been called yet, the vote is currently at 58.5 percent for to 41.5 against, with 93 percent of districts reporting. This seems good, but it's actually pretty tight. There are two ways the measure can pass — if 60 percent of those voting on it directly vote in favor of it, or if more than 50 percent of the ballots cast vote in favor of it. The first is still a possibility, but the second is going to hinge on how many people actually voted on the measure, which we do not currently know.
Labor unions, however, are very optimistic and have already released statements celebrating its passage.
“Voters across the state reaffirmed that Illinois is a state by and for working people, and they chose to protect working families over corporate interests,” SEIU Healthcare Illinois said in a statement. “By enshrining workers’ rights into our state’s constitution, future generations of Illinois workers will continue to have a voice on the job to fight for livable wages, workplace safety, paid leave and more.”
Tennessee Goes The Wrong Direction
While Tennessee is to be commended for hitting the low, low bar of outlawing slavery for incarcerated people this week — certainly a labor victory in its own right — voters also voted to enshrine the state's very bad Right to Work For Less laws into its constitution.
Just shy of 70 percent of voters voted to amend "the Tennessee Constitution to prohibit workplace contracts that require union membership or affiliation as a condition of employment." To be fair, this is very clearly worded like it is a bad thing and a lot of people don't necessarily understand how collective bargaining works or what the actual implications of these laws are. They may not know that these laws turn people into "free riders" who get the union benefits that everyone else pays for without having to pay for those benefits themselves, thereby weakening the effectiveness of the union.
"We're certainly disappointed by this vote, but it's hard to reverse 75 years of rhetoric about right to work in a short period of time," Billy Dycus, president of the Tennessee AFL-CIO, told the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "I'm still optimistic about our union and where we are headed because I think more and more people are realizing the value of collective bargaining to ensure they can earn a living wage."
"I think the message that we had really resonated with voters that it is a fundamental right that you can't be compelled to join or support a union as a condition of where you work," said Bradley Jackson, president of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the paper reported. "We're very, very pleased with the outcome, and I think it really solidifies the message that Tennessee is one of the best states in the country in terms of our business climate."
That last bit should make it really clear that this is not something that benefits workers, but rather businesses. That being said, simply being crappy for workers is probably not going to make Tennessee "one of the best states in the country in terms of [their] business climate" — many companies are likely to skeeve the state based on their crappy abortion laws and their many terrible laws policing transgender people.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse