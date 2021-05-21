Lauren Boebert Unclear On Difference Between 3400 Dead People And Zero Dead People
Lauren Boebert is pretty sure she is a science expert.
Speaking on the "Dr. Gina Primetime" show on the Real America's Voice network this week, the representative from Colorado shared her frustration with the fact that she and other reps were being forced to continue wearing masks on the House floor, even though "science" says that's not necessary.
She did not say whether or not she was vaccinated, despite the fact that the new CDC guidance on masks actually only applies to people who have been vaccinated and not to kooky Republicans who have been trying to go unvaccinated and unmasked for months now.
"I'm really enjoying telling Speaker Pelosi to, 'Kiss my mask,'" Boebert chortled. "[Rep.] Thomas Massie and I both got warnings, and both of our letters ended up in the same exact place ironically: the trash. Leftists won't even listen to the bureaucrats at the CDC, and it just goes to show that this party's 'Follow the Science' slogan is a total joke, just like this entire administration, just like the entire Democrat Party. They want to tell you to listen to science and listen to data and facts, but they haven't done that for more than a year. Two weeks to slow the spread turned into communism really, really quickly."
As far as we can tell, the means of production are still privately owned and there is still a class system in place in the United States. There are still very rich people and there are still people who have nothing. Which would mean that absolutely nothing has turned into communism.
Additionally — current CDC guidance on mask-wearing is that those who have been vaccinated can go without masks and that those who haven't should keep wearing them. However, Congress is right to not go on the honor system with this, because Republicans cannot be trusted to continue to wear masks if they haven't been fully vaccinated. So it's just better for everyone to continue wearing masks for the time being.
"Texas removed their mask mandate two months ago, and Sleepy Joe called it 'Neanderthal thinking,'" she continued. "No, sir. Republicans are just following the science, and since removing the mask mandate two months ago, Texas has not reported a single COVID death. Not one."
Well, not exactly. As Right Wing Watch pointed out, there have actually been over 3400 deaths in Texas from COVID-19 in the last two months. Additionally, there were 59 deaths just yesterday, the highest of any state. Both of those numbers are higher than zero.
Source: Worldometers.info
It's a perfectly understandable mistake, should one be unable to Google or ... count, I suppose. Perhaps she gleaned this information from an email forward or a meme on Instagram and simply did not have the time or inclination to look it up to see if it was true before she went on national television and emphatically said that "not one" person had died from COVID since Texas had done away with restrictions.
As a woman far wiser than Lauren Boebert once said, "Math class is tough! Party dresses are fun!"
That being said, perhaps she should brush up on her math skills before being so sure of herself. She needn't take a whole class — there are lots of helpful videos and books specifically meant to help people learn counting.
It probably wouldn't hurt her to brush up on her science and social studies, either — but, baby steps.
