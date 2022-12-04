Let's Buy Some Sh*t From Our Friends And Neighbors! Part Deux!
It's that time of year again — the time when we encourage you to support yourselves by buying some holiday presents and other stuff from your fellow Wonkette readers! We've got some real good stuff this year, so get your wallets out and get shopping. Or you can just buy stuff for me. I do like presents.
We Believe In Dinosaurs
We Believe In Dinosaurs Etsy Shop
"My friends and I wrote and recorded some sassy music for kids back when they had young children, and we named our group We Believe In Dinosaurs. You can buy our music here on CD (HAHA! CD!) along with our little paperback book that goes along with our song "Practice." Also t-shirts, many featuring the art from the book. Tie-dye dino coffee mugs, stuff like that." — Suzie Greenberg
You can also check out some of the band's songs on bandcamp — Suzie tells us "There's a song called We Wear Pants ('Cause It's The Law) that the Wonketariat may find especially delightful. It's track 12."
Alan Klug Photography
Perhaps you might like some nice art from Wonkette operative MorganHW's photographer dad. We are told Mary Trump herself owns two of his pictures!
Vagrant Airs
If you're planning on making a digital scrapbook of your Christmas adventures or otherwise looking for some "digital playthings for artists and photographers," check out Helen Passey's Vagrant Airs shop!
Long Gone Much Missed
I actually have a whole wall of pictures of people I don't know in my apartment, a tradition carried over from my mother who once put up a picture frame and left the original picture that came with it in there, in order to see if anyone noticed that the people in the picture were not actually members of our family. So I am personally quite thrilled by this collection of art from our friend OppositeOfOligarch.
And that's not all! Or, rather, not the only shop. He also has a second shop on Etsy in which he sells vintage ephemera, antiques, and curios — including a very cool looking Japanese promotional booklet for Rosemary's Baby, which I can tell you would be a great present for the Ruth Gordon fan in your life.
ZiggyWiggyPics
Check out these lovely photographic prints from our very own Wonkette Movie Night host ZiggyWiggy — 8x10 prints for $125 each!
Moss And Lark
This store from one of our reader's daughters features cards, art prints and more! I am especially fond of the mermaid print myself, because mermaids are awesome.
Spacepig Press
There are lots of very hip, hilarious greeting cards, stickers, stationery, notebooks and more from Wonkette operative Christine at Spacepig Press! I actually used to buy greeting cards for a retail store many moons ago (in addition to other things, obviously) and I would have killed to find some like these back then.
The Sphynx Who Stole Christmas
Ooh, a mystery! A cozy-adjacent mystery novel from our friend M.R. Dimond!
According to the description:
Book 2 of the Black Orchid Enterprises Mystery series finds Johnny Ly, Dianne Cortez, and JD Thompson trying to celebrate their first year in business in a small Central Texas town. The weather outside is frightful, and indoors isn't looking too good either, not when a crazed hairless cat invades their Christmas party and leaves a trail of destruction in his wake.
The murder in the backyard doesn't help, but Johnny and Dianne are more worried about the cat. After the police reduce the suspect list from the entire town of Beauchamp, Texas, to just the Black Orchids' friends and family, Attorney JD Thompson springs into action to clear them all, preferably before Monday night's concert. Life's hard for a veterinarian, accountant, lawyer, and ABBA tribute band.
Cats and an ABBA tribute band? Here for it. And the first book in the series can be found here.
"Be sure to stop by my website, https://dimond.me, to enter my book giveaway for the small price of signing up for the newsletter I never write." says Dimond. "I’m even giving away a book I didn’t write."
Eco Goat Designs
Check out this store from the friend of one of our readers — featuring some super cool handmade unicorn socks, along with lots of other handmade goodies. I may have to get some to go with my unicorn slippers.
Maclares Fun House
I am absolutely obsessed with this terrifying bunny child from our friend Maclare's Ebay store. I'm not kidding. I will probably have to purchase it and start my own reborn doll YouTube channel (they exist and they are amazing). But there are lots of other "props and collectables and other crap" here for you to purchase as well.
Kate Moseman Books
