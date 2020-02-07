Let's Top Off The Longest Decade Of The Month With Another Democratic Debate!
Who's been a good little worker bee? YOUR BOSS OF YOU (I mean me). We went from the impeachment liveblogs straight to the caucus and then to the SOTU and then more impeachment and more caucus and I have just been bitching and whining and crying and working all the hours and yelling at my loving family, WHO KNOW WHAT THEY DID. But you know what? Today I don't mind! And I actually think tonight's Democratic debate, coming just before the New Hampshire primary, is actually going to be ... fun!
Shut up, I'm not lying!
Yes, sometimes we were like THEY BETTER NOT DO A SOLID FORTY ON MEDICARE FOR ALL again, and then they would do another solid forty on Medicare For All. But Biden's getting salty, Warren's got to remind the media to stop fucking erasing her, and honestly I always enjoy Bernie in a debate. Plus Klobs will probably yell at Pete again and Yang and Steyer will say things we agree with, except for how we just elected a "businessman," and it seems like it did not go that well.
I guess Elizabeth Warren is the new Gen X.
Interestingly (to me), I'm a bit disappointed that Mike Bloomberg will be absent, even though I'm simultaneously pissed at the DNC for changing the rules to allow him in. I'd like to see him in action, he's probably a mean old hoot.
JOIN US! Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, on whatever channel or whatever website, I will be typing things at you till I can't type no more.
