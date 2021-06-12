Let's Watch This Blue's Clue's Video The One Million Moms Are Wigging Out Over!
The One Million Moms Who Live Inside Singular Mother Monica Cole are very, very mad at Blue's Clues, a Nickelodeon show featuring a blue cartoon dog and a non-cartoon human man.
Why? Well because the show made a lovely video for Pride Month featuring a song called "The Blue's Clues Pride Parade Sing-Along," performed by RuPaul's Drag Race alum Nina West and the One Million Moms hate it when television shows acknowledge that LGBTQ people exist.
Here is the petition, from our gal Monica:
Warning! One Million Moms has spoken out once already this year about the LGBTQ indoctrination coming from Nickelodeon and its show for preschoolers, Blue's Clues & You! Now, there is great reason for 1MM to speak out again.
The show's YouTube Channel, by the same name, recently presented "The Blue's Clues Pride Parade Sing-Along Ft. Nina West" – a drag queen who was a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race. In the sing-along video, West leads a song (to the tune of "The Ants Go Marching") about various LGBTQ+ lifestyles against the backdrop of a pride parade that features the various family arrangements and glorifies them as normal, acceptable, and fun. Numerous rainbow flags, some depicting a solidarity fist, are flying as part of the parade.
Yes, it is as bad as it sounds!
So parents need to be aware of the very pro-LGBTQ+ agenda of the song and video.
Here are some of the disturbing images seen in the video:
Animal families made up of two mommies and two daddies as well as transgender, pansexual, and nonbinary family members.
A trans beaver is shown with mastectomy scars.
And here are some of the disturbing lyrics of the song:
"This family has two mommies; they love each other so proudly, and they all go marching in the big parade!"
"Ace, bi, pan grown-ups, you see, can love each other so proudly."
"Allies to the queer community can love their queer friends so proudly."
"All families are made differently; they love each other so proudly."
"Love is love is love you see, and everyone should love proudly."
"Thanks Blue! Happy Pride Month."
Comments have been disabled for the video to prevent the public from weighing in.
With such a liberal push in children's educational entertainment, it is obvious where Nickelodeon stands. Parents who are not already aware of the network's agenda, please be forewarned now.
This pride-laced parade song makes it clear that Nickelodeon has an LGBTQ agenda that it is forcing on extremely young audiences.
That all seems pretty fantastic, frankly.
The new song itself is adorable, although we will not blame you if you can't sit through the whole thing, not being a toddler and all.
The Blue's Clues Pride Parade 🏳️🌈 Sing-Along Ft. Nina West! www.youtube.com
As mentioned in her "warning," this is not the first time the One Million Moms have gone after Blue's Clues. The last time was when the show made an alphabet video and said that "P" was full of pride and illustrated this with a variety of LGBTQ+ pride flags, which was also pretty awesome of them.
There was a time when bigots like Monica Cole did have a certain amount of sway when it came to dictating what was allowable on television. Now they don't, and while they have hardly been rendered harmless, it's clear that they have no power here — so let's just enjoy how unhappy a Nick Jr. cartoon is making them.
