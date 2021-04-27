LeVar Burton Reading Rainbows, Meghan McCain For Filth About 'Cancel Culture'
Everybody is talking about LeVar Burton hosting "Jeopardy!" these days, but gentle readers likely remember that Burton also hosted a show called "Reading Rainbow" for a very long time, where he read things. And he's still got it, because he sure 'nuff did read Meghan McCain on "The View" yesterday.
Thing is, he was so kind in his response to McCain's very dumb and stupid question about Dr. Seuss and cancel culture. What does LeVar Burton think about the Dr. Seuss Foundation shelving six books because they're racist? What does LeVar Burton think about all this cancel culture? Meghan McCain asked Burton the question with all the self-awareness of a person who married that Federalist guy on purpose.
And Burton answered, kindly:
BURTON: You know, it's interesting because I just, for the Seuss Foundation, did a voiceover for a video that they have put together to remind us that Dr. Seuss is more than simply a company that's decided to put a couple of books on the shelf, to take them out of rotation.
That man, Theodore Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful, imaginative, creative content for children of all ages. So, I think we need to put things in perspective."
In terms of "cancel culture," I think it's misnamed, that's a misnomer. I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in this society, whereas they haven't been ever in this country.
So I think that there are good signs that are happening in the culture right now. And I think it has everything to do with a new awareness by people who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in this country for people who have been othered since this nation began.
See? Kind. Meghan McCain? Idiot.
Speaking of McCain's husband, Ben Domenech, that Federalist weirdo, y'all should read his latest claptrap about how Joe Biden hates it when Americans rescue each other from hurricanes, it is definitely some kind of thing:
It is the "small victories" such as a 99-year-old World War II veteran pinning his grandson, two officers helping deliver a baby, and a U.S. Army soldier rescuing a migrant girl from drowning, he said, that can make a true difference in history.
"Think of the civilian small craft who saved the British Army at Dunkirk, and the Cajun Navy that swung into action after Hurricane Katrina," Domenech said at the conclusion of his week guest-hosting Fox News "Primetime" Friday. "All these little stories are really big ones. They are about rescuing the American idea, one little boat, one soldier, one family, one community at a time."
President Joe Biden, Domenech noted, is "not an ally" in this fight ...
Joe Biden hated it when the Cajun Navy helped those people after Katrina. You betcha. Just hated it. Would have cancel cultured it in the "Recycle Bin" on Hunter's laptop if he coulda. Also hates it when Army guys stop migrant children from drowning. Yep.
These people are demented.
Who funds the Federalist anyway?
