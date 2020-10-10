Lindsey Graham: Black People Totally Welcome In South Carolina, So Long As They're Conservative
Last night, there was supposed to be a live debate between South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison. That didn't happen, because Lindsey Graham — rather suspiciously — refused to take a COVID-19 test. I can only think of two reasons why this would be. Either he already knows he has coronavirus and didn't want to have to miss out on the debate and felt like it was worth it to infect everyone around him just so the show could go on, or he doesn't know and doesn't want to know, because he has a death wish. Either way, maybe not someone who should be running for another term in the Senate.
So instead of a debate format, Harrison and Graham were both separately interviewed and invited to discuss the same things they would have in a debate. Graham tried to claim that Harrison's demand that he get tested prior to the debate — given the fact that we all know that Graham had been hanging out with people who tested positive — was some kind of fancy rich person request and that Graham refused because "waitresses" could not demand that everyone who comes into the restaurant they work at be tested, as them doing so would "shut down the economy."
The change in debate format was probably a good move for Lindsey, given what he ended up saying, out loud, in a televised interview that he knew people would actually see and hear.
In response to a question about what he would do about police brutality, Lindsey said that what happened to George Floyd was real sad and all, but he did not believe the cops in South Carolina are systemically racist or that South Carolina was a racist state.
He then explained that "young African Americans" and immigrants can go anywhere they want in the state, they "just need to be conservative, not liberal."
Prior to this statement, Graham made a whole big deal out of how things were just fine for Black Republican Tim Scott, because of how he shared the values of the state.
Here is Black Republican Tim Scott talking about how despite being a Senator and a Republican one at that, he still gets pulled over seven times a year for doing absolutely nothing.
It's almost as if one's political affiliation does not actually protect one from racism or from racist cops — who rarely, if ever, check to see if one is in possession of a Red Card before shooting them in the back several times in front of their children.
