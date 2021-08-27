Lindsey Graham Finally Finds A President He Wants To Impeach
Sen. Lindsey Graham, continuing his audition to be the GOP's official national weathervane, called for President Joe Biden to be impeached over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, claiming that no other president in history has ever done anything so "dishonorable," and that leaving the Forever War would leave the US open to another "9/11." Graham said nothing at all about his favorite president ever, who brought us a 1/6 and a COVID-19.
Graham made the remarks in a Tuesday interview on NewsMax; that was two days before yesterday's horrific suicide bombings at the Kabul airport, which prompted other GOP senators to call for Biden to resign, be impeached, or just magically be replaced with Donald Trump, who would be so much better at this.
Should President Joe Biden be impeached? @LindseyGrahamSC: "I think [President Biden] should be impeached." https://t.co/P2Dv8tYf0l— Newsmax (@Newsmax)1629858452.0
"This is the most dishonorable thing the commander-in-chief has done maybe in modern times," Graham said, which must be what he really believes, because he voted against conviction in both of Donald Trump's impeachment trials.
Just to be clear: Withdrawing the US from its longest war is dishonorable. Threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless it helped Donald Trump smear a political opponent: Honorable. Inciting a deadly insurrection to overthrow the results of the 2020 election: Honorable as fuck.
Graham also claimed that with the US military leaving Afghanistan,
the likelihood of a 9/11 is through the roof now, because Al Qaeda and ISIS are coming after us. If you believe we've left Afghanistan and we've ended the war between the US and radical Islam, you're a fool. They're coming after us and Joe Biden has left us naked and blind in Afghanistan.
We should probably note that 1) at least officially, the US was never at war with a religion, and 2) Biden has emphasized that intelligence monitoring and possible military action against terrorist groups don't require the continuation of a losing war in a fractured country that never actually had a functional government.
While he was at it, Graham condemned Biden for potentially leaving behind thousands of Afghans who had helped the US, which is at least a real concern, although the US and its allies have so far managed to evacuate roughly 105,000 people (including US and European citizens). And we'd point out that while Graham opposed Donald Trump's abandonment of the Kurds in northern Syria in 2019, without any attempt at evacuating them, he not only didn't call for Trump to be impeached, he went on to say maybe it was a pretty genius move.
Yesterday's terrible suicide bombings outside the airport in Kabul killed at least 85 people; 13 American service members are known to have died, and the estimated number of Afghan civilians killed ranges from 72 (Reuters) to as many as 95 (AP/NBC News), with something like 100 injured as well. President Biden said yesterday that the attack would not deter the US from continuing to evacuate US citizens and Afghans escaping the Taliban, and that the US military will strike back at the Afghan branch of ISIS that says it carried out the bombings.
Following the attacks, two more Republican senators called for Biden to resign or to be impeached. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) issued a statement saying Biden must resign over his "catastrophic failure of leadership," although The Hill actually managed to find enough gumption to note that in April, Hawley had "vocalized support for removing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan." (You know, kids, you can just say "said.")
Hey, remember when Ronald Reagan resigned after 241 Marines were killed in the 1983 truck bombing of their barracks in Beirut? Just pointing that out, not that we think Grenada needs to be invaded again.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn took things much farther in a deranged tweet in which she suggested the best solution to Biden's supposedly failed leadership would be for the US to have no leaders at all.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@Sen. Marsha Blackburn)1630003545.0
You see, if we had no president, vice president, secretary of State, secretary of Defense, or chair of the Joint Chiefs, then ISIS would really know it was in big trouble. Or maybe she thinks that if Biden and Harris step down, Donald Trump would magically become president again.
Weirdly, shortly before that call to decapitate American leadership, Blackburn had also tweeted that Joe Biden had better well follow up on his vow to counterattack against the terrorists, which might prove a tad difficult with no one in charge. Maybe she was just tacitly signaling her support for Nancy Pelosi's ability to defeat every army everywhere, plus a religion.
At least Lindsey Graham had a plan for how he'd handle the Forever War: if it were up to him, he'd keep it going forever.
If I was the president of the United States, I'd have told the Taliban to "Go to hell. We're going to stay here as long as it takes to get out people out." And if I were president of the United States, we'd have had soldiers in Afghanistan as long as it takes to keep America safe.
But you're not, Lindsey, you're not president of the United States.
[The State / NY Post / Reuter / The Hill]
