Lindsey Graham Not Trying To Pretend He Loves America More Than He Loves Trump
Lindsey Graham gave an interview this weekend to CNN that a lot of people are talking about, you know just in case you weren't quite sure how far up Donald Trump's ass he lives these days. (At this point, you should know.)
At the Doha Forum in Qatar, discussing the impeachment trial we're assuming the Senate will hold in January, Graham said, "I will do everything I can to make it die quickly." He confirmed that he thinks it's OK for him to say this, explaining, "Well, I must think so because I'm doing it."
And as if he weren't already saying the quiet part loud, he said the quiet part A LOT LOUDER:
"I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I'm not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here," Graham said.
"I'M NOT TRYING TO PRETEND TO BE A FAIR JUROR HERE."
People are appalled. Justin Amash is appalled.
Democratic senators are appalled:
For many more Democratic reactions, you may click here.
Lindsey Graham is sort of painting himself into a corner here, and it's not at all certain that the rest of the Republican senators are as lockstep with Donald Trump as Graham and Mitch McConnell are, as McConnell literally brags about conspiring with the White House to get Donald Trump off even more efficiently and enthusiastically than he usually does. GOP Senator Pat Toomey said on "Meet The Press" on Sunday that it would be "extremely inappropriate" for the Senate to just acquit Trump without doing its actual constitutional duty.
To be clear, this is the oath senators will be required to take at the beginning of an impeachment trial:
"I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of ____, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God."
That's kind of the opposite of "I'M NOT PRETENDING TO BE A FAIR JUROR HERE."
We don't know what's going to happen when this gets to the Senate. To be honest, at this point we hope the Democrats will find an excuse to piss Trump, Graham and McConnell off, by dragging this out and waiting to hold the impeachment vote in the House until after the new year. Despite how a couple assholes are saying they're not going to vote for impeachment -- and one idiot, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, is even changing parties! -- there's not really any evidence that those assholes weren't always going to do that, or that support for impeachment in the House will deteriorate between now and January.
Meanwhile, support for impeachment and removal among the American people is at the very least stable, and shows signs that it might be ticking up a bit. A new Fox News poll says fully half of American voters want to see Trump impeached and removed. That would at least tend to suggest that the American people want to see a fair and actual impeachment trial in the Senate, especially American people in states like Maine and Colorado, where extremely vulnerable Republican senators are up for re-election in 2020.
Oh yeah, and we need to fucking hear from John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney and Rudy Giuliani.
But for people like Lindsey Graham, protecting Trump at all costs is apparently the only consideration. And he just thinks that when this is all over, everything will be blowjobs and candy canes again:
"Personally I think President Trump will come out of this stronger and the good news is that everybody in politics in America needs to prove to the American public we're not all completely crazy. So there may be a spirit of compromise coming post-impeachment, born of political necessity, if anything else," Graham said.
You betcha.
Have we told Lindsey Graham to go fuck himself lately? In case we haven't been saying it enough, Lindsey Graham should go fuck himself, the end.
