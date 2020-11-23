Listen To This Very SMRT Trump Lawyer, Georgia! Do Not Vote For The Republicans For Senate!
Lin Wood, he's this guy. Represented Jon-Benet Ramsay's family, and Kyle Rittenhouse, and loves Q. He also managed to fuck up Trump's Georgia lawsuits so bad that a Trump-appointed judge kicked him in the dick:
Trump judge: "To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and disenfranchisement that I find have no basis in fact and law."
I mean, can you even believe that?
Lin Wood is not taking this lying down, and he wants Georgia Republicans to put the blame where it should so squarely belong: with Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, who only called for the Georgia (Republican) secretary of state to resign over Trump losing Georgia, instead of doing more, like calling for the Georgia (Republican secretary of state to ... resign twice?
What up Lin Wood?
Stop, Lin Wood. Don't. Come back.
PATRIOTS! Sitting out the Georgia runoff Senate elections between mssrs. Perdue and Ossoff and Rev. Warnock and Mme. Loeffler is simply the RIGHT THING TO DO. Here are these "senators" supposed to rig the election for you, and they did not even rig the election for you. One of the people running against them is the pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s old church, and therefore is a Chinese Communist, and the other one is a (Chinese Communist and) A JOO. But as bad as both those things sound and in fact are, a PATRIOT must make a stand, and not vote in the Georgia runoff Senate elections.
So it has been written ... wait what?
Right, yes, some QAnon shit. TRUST THE PLAN, PATRIOTS! DON'T VOTE!
This has been a post.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.