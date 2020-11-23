brad raffensperger david perdue georgia recount kelly loeffler lin wood qanon rev. raphael warnock trump georgia case trump lawsuits georgia senate race

Listen To This Very SMRT Trump Lawyer, Georgia! Do Not Vote For The Republicans For Senate!

Conspiracy Theories
Rebecca Schoenkopf
November 23, 2020 12:11 PM

Lin Wood by Gage Skidmore

commons.wikimedia.org

Lin Wood, he's this guy. Represented Jon-Benet Ramsay's family, and Kyle Rittenhouse, and loves Q. He also managed to fuck up Trump's Georgia lawsuits so bad that a Trump-appointed judge kicked him in the dick:

Trump judge: "To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and disenfranchisement that I find have no basis in fact and law."

I mean, can you even believe that?

Lin Wood is not taking this lying down, and he wants Georgia Republicans to put the blame where it should so squarely belong: with Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, who only called for the Georgia (Republican) secretary of state to resign over Trump losing Georgia, instead of doing more, like calling for the Georgia (Republican secretary of state to ... resign twice?

What up Lin Wood?

Let\u2019s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue . Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature? If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff. Will you?

Stop, Lin Wood. Don't. Come back.

PATRIOTS! Sitting out the Georgia runoff Senate elections between mssrs. Perdue and Ossoff and Rev. Warnock and Mme. Loeffler is simply the RIGHT THING TO DO. Here are these "senators" supposed to rig the election for you, and they did not even rig the election for you. One of the people running against them is the pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s old church, and therefore is a Chinese Communist, and the other one is a (Chinese Communist and) A JOO. But as bad as both those things sound and in fact are, a PATRIOT must make a stand, and not vote in the Georgia runoff Senate elections.

So it has been written ... wait what?

There are no coincidences. Everything is planned. Stay strong in your faith. Be patient. Trust the Lord. #FightBack P.S. It\u2019s Lin, not Linn. Short for Lincoln! I forgive you!!! Smiling face with sunglasses

Right, yes, some QAnon shit. TRUST THE PLAN, PATRIOTS! DON'T VOTE!

This has been a post.

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

