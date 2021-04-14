LIVE: Intel Chiefs Testify To Senate, Probably Won't Even Get In Trouble With Biden Afterward
Back in the olden days of the Trump administration, the memories of which we are actively trying to repress, a thing would happen almost every year. All his intel chiefs would go sit in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee and do the annual Worldwide Threats hearing, and they would say "Russia did it" and "Russia is bad" and "They attacked the election for Trump in 2016, gonna do it again in 2020." And the former president would have DAYS UPON DAYS of conniptions, because these awful people he hired insisted on saying out loud that his benefactors in Russia were bad.
It didn't happen in 2020, because Donald Trump's moron Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was being a dick. He didn't want there to be an open session, where the American people could hear about the actual worldwide threats. Is this because they were running a con trying to get people to think 'GIIIIIIINA was stealing the election for Joe Biden, and an open hearing on the intel community's actual assessments would not have been helpful? Possibly maybe!
Well this year it's happening again, albeit under different circumstances. We have a new president, Old Handsome Joe Biden, and neither Russia nor Iran nor 'GIIIIIIIINA helped steal the election for him. The annual Worldwide Threat Assessment just came out, and it's a doozy this time:
In a new report released Tuesday, the U.S. intelligence community warned of a "diverse array" of global threats that could further destabilize a world shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological change and international competition. [...]
The report said China, Russia, Iran and North Korea would seek to challenge U.S. interests in different arenas and on multiple levels, and that transnational crime, cyber attacks and terrorist plots posed continued threats. Domestic violent extremists, as the intelligence community forecast in a separate report released last month, will pose an "elevated threat."
And that's just a mini-summary! Read the whole thing if you'd like!
So today at 10 a.m. Eastern, before the Senate Intelligence Committee, is the Worldwide Threats Hearing. The Committee, of course, is now chaired by Democratic Senator Mark Warner. And Joe Biden's intel chiefs will all be there. Specifically that would be DNI Avril Haines; CIA Director William Burns; NSA Director Paul Nakasone; Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) chief Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier; and FBI Director Chris Wray.
There will be no tweets yelping "RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, WHY IS IT ALWAYS RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA" after this hearing.
Well, maybe from Glenn Greenwald or somebody, but not from the president of the United States.
Watch with us!
