LIVE: Politico Says No Biden/DeSantis Hugs In Florida Today, So Definitely No Frenching Either

National Politics
Evan Hurst
October 05, 2022 03:14 PM
Giphy

President Joe Biden is speaking today in Fort Myers, Florida, after Hurricane Ian, and Politico Playbook devoted the entire beginning of this morning's newsletter to the recent history of hugging between presidents of one party and governors of another party during disaster-related visits.

"Don't bet on a hug" between Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today, says Playbook, even though they are being nice to each other. (Wonkette can only surmise that also means no Frenching, no secret handshakes, and definitely no butt pats.) When Barack Obama and Chris Christie hugged, all the Republicans made fun of Christie for days, and when Charlie Crist was a Republican and he hugged Barack Obama, he DIED OF HUGS. Or his career as a Republican did.

Good talk.

Now here is your presidential speech. And SOMEBODY started early, so just rewind.



youtu.be


