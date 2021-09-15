LIVE: Simone Biles And Others Testify On FBI's F*cked Up Larry Nassar Investigation
This morning, NBC News reported that the FBI has fired an agent for not properly investigating allegations from American gymnasts that they were being sexually abused by USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar "with the urgency that the allegations required."
Langeman was a supervisory special agent in the FBI's Indianapolis field office when he interviewed Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her allegations of abuse by Nassar. The inspector general report said that he and Abbott lied to investigators from the inspector general's office about their actions and that they never officially opened an investigation.
NBC News notes that Abbott is now retired.
Anyway, it's timely that the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing this morning on the FBI's royal fucking up of the Nassar investigation. Gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman will be testifying, as will current FBI Director Christopher Wray — who didn't run the FBI when this all started — and Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
Very clearly, this hearing livestream comes with a trigger warning.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.