Live Updates: Trump Coronapocalypse, Day 6
This is still a big and constantly developing story, we thought it would be prudent to just get updates up as quickly as possible and also to just have them all in one post, which we will be updating throughout the day. For convenience!
Donald Trump Wants To Murderize Everyone In White House
Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says President Trump wants to resume working from the Oval Office and they now have pre… https://t.co/pJYRhHTOdp— Ben Tracy (@Ben Tracy)1602075508.0
Donald Trump still has COVID-19 but he wants to start "working" again (i.e., sending deranged tweets) from the Oval Office. We direct you to the very clear guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Employees who test positive for COVID-19 (using a viral test, not an antibody test) should be excluded from work and remain in home isolation if they do not need to be hospitalized. Employers should provide education to employees on what to do if they are sick.
But President Pandemic wants to pose for photos behind the Resolute desk. Those blank papers won't sign themselves!
White House staff will have to wear moon suits when interacting with Typhoid Donnie, and you know they won't bother to provide adequate PPE for the poor folks who have to fumigate the Oval Office whenever he leaves.
Trump's utter contempt for human life is, well, what we've come to expect from him. White House staff is reportedly "terrified" that he's roaming the halls while infected and most likely maskless. One staffer told The Atlantic that he's "just waiting and worried for my friends and their families."
Tuesday, DC recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since June, and the White House has become a hot zone. Trump's malignant narcissism is quite literally toxic.
Nancy Pelosi Provides A ‘Previously On Coronapocalypse’ Update
A heavily medicated Donald Trump called off negotiations for another COVID-19 stimulus package until “after the election,” which he expects to win because he’s not good with numbers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained why she’s going to pass something much earlier and that Trump is going to lose. She also reminded American voters of the bazillion news cycles that have occurred in the past couple weeks.
PELOSI: The president said ... when he wins the election, we’re going write a new bill. OH REALLY? What election will that be. We don’t take anything for granted. We assume nothing. We don’t agonize over what he’s thinking ... so called. We don’t agonize. We organize.
She’s like Cardi B over here. We love her.
Stephen Miller Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus
This image of MC Hammer dancing is unrelated to this very serious news.
We obviously hope Stephen Miller, a white supremacist who was behind the evil family separation policy, recovers without causing too much harm to the virus.
