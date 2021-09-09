LIVE VIDEO: Joe Biden Sticking America's Bottom With Vaccine Mandates!
President Joe Biden is doing an address at 5 p.m. Eastern (midnight probably) about how to stop the Delta variant of COVID-19, and a big part of it is going to be VACCINE MANDATES SPOOKY SCARY! Reportedly he will announce that YOU HAVE TO GET 100,000 COVID VACCINES IN YOUR BOTTOM EVERY DAY if you ever want to buy or sell goods ever again, because Old Handsome Joe Biden is clearly the anti-Christ, and it's Mark Of The Beast-thirty.
OK, just fooling.
Here's the basic shit the Biden administration announced today, which we assume he will cram down America's throat in his speech here in a few minutes/hours/weeks:
All federal workers and contractors will need to get fully vaccinated in the coming weeks, as will health care workers at providers that receive federal funding through Medicaid and Medicare. The administration will also require all businesses with 100 or more employees to require testing at least once a week for unvaccinated workers.
All of that is just very reasonable. What's that line in "The Star-Spangled Banner" we're thinking of? Oh yes, it's SUCK IT, ANTI-VAXXERS. (It's in the third verse, we think.)
Anyway, as HuffPo reports, Biden is announcing a six-part plan to get this damn virus under control once and for all, and the bulk of it has to do with vaccines. It notes that, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration (OSHA), the mandate for companies with 100 or more employees will hit 80 million workers — that's a big fuckin' lot of workers! — and that OSHA will also make those same companies give their workers paid time off to get their damn shots.
Will garbage assholes still try to find ways to get around these regulations, while screaming about tyranny? Yes. Especially look for businesses owned by absolute moron Trump supporters that have just about 100 employees to fire just enough people to make sure they're never more than 99-strong.
Anyway, here's a video:
