Get Your Blood Pumping Better Than Any Dumb Workout With House Jan. 6 Committee Hearings, Day Three!
Who wants to talk about Mike Pence for two hours? Wait, come back, this is important!
No one is more appalled than we are at having to be grateful to the former vice president for saving democracy. And yet ... here we are. Pence resisted tremendous pressure from the president and his wackass allies to ratfuck the Electoral College. He refused to get in the car so that the Secret Service could evacuate him during the siege of the Capitol, insisting that he had to finish the certification that night come hell or high water. And he did so knowing that it would make him a pariah within his own party and ruin his political prospects.
Today's hearing will center on the pressure campaign to get Pence to go along with John Eastman's coup plot to overturn Biden's Electoral College victory by having Pence reject swing state electors. The contours of Eastman's plan fluctuated over time. In early December, he suggested that legislators meeting to certify the "alternate" slates of Trump electors was a condition-precedent for Pence to reject the Biden slates. By January, when that hadn't happened, Eastman switched to arguing that Pence could unilaterally toss out electoral votes at will, thus reducing the denominator and allowing Trump to win with fewer than 270 votes. Or, in the alternative, Pence could say that there was sufficient evidence of fraud in the swing states to allow him to pause the Electoral College certification for 10 days, allowing time for the swing state legislators to meet and "certify" Trump electoral slates.
US District Judge David Carter has characterized this plan to obstruct an official congressional proceeding as likely criminal, forcing Eastman to disclose some emails and communications with Trump under the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege. And this opinion was shared by many, many people in the White House and beyond.
Here's testimony by White House attorney Eric Herschmann, a former partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres who represented Trump in the first impeachment hearing, recounting telling Eastman, "I’m going to give you the best free legal advice you’re ever getting in your life: Get a great f’ing criminal defense lawyer. You’re going to need it."
\u201cA message from Vice Chair @RepLizCheney about Thursday\u2019s hearing.\u201d— January 6th Committee (@January 6th Committee) 1655240396
Herschmann is kind of a bomb thrower. Axios reported a hilarious episode where he managed to turn Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani against each other, saying to Powell, "Why don't you repeat to Rudy what you just told the president in the Oval Office — that he has no idea about the case and that he only just began to understand it a few hours ago." LOL.
And, yes, we appreciate that this is at least 50 percent a self-serving effort by lawyers like Bill Barr and Pat Cipollone to differentiate themselves from the Elite Super Friends JD Esquire Green Beret Motion For Stay Task Force Derp Squad. But it does make for good TV!
In addition to video clips from Herschmann and Pence's chief of staff Marc Short, we'll hear from Pence's chief legal advisor Greg Jacob and retired conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig. Read Jacob's statement here, via Politico, and Judge Luttig's statement here, via CNN. Jacob and Short played a primary role in fending off Eastman, Giuliani, and Trump, while Luttig convinced Pence that Eastman's plans were totally illegal, not to mention batshit insane.
The questioning will be led by Rep. Pete Aguilar, aided by John Wood, the committee's senior investigative counsel.
Catch up on Day One and Day Two at the links. And if you're up for a bit a day drinking (and who isn't these days?) play along with our pals (read: my other editor) at Above the Law, who has posted a fun drinking game for these hearings.
LFG!
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings - Day 3 www.youtube.com
1:00 Judge Luttig and Greg Jacob got swarmed by the cameras and have now taken their seats. Committee is filing in.
1:06 Chair Thompson said "There is no idea more unamerican than the notion that any one person could choose the American." That's a quote from former vice president Mike Pence, with whom, Thompson says, he usually does not agree.
Thompson praises Pence for resisting pressure by Trump to overturn the election, praises his courage.
"Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe. That courage put him in tremendous danger," Thompson says, adding that the danger hasn't receded.
Turns the gavel over to Liz Cheney.
1:10 Cheney reminds the audience that during the last hearing, the committee presented evidence from Trump's own appointees that Trump knew damn well he hadn't won the election, that there was no fraud, that it was all a Big Lie.
Cheney stresses two points: Trump was told repeatedly that there was no legal authority for Pence to unilaterally reject electoral votes; and, Trump did it anyway, conspiring with Eastman to commit the crime of obstruction of congress.
1:11 Cheney says, "today we focus on the earnest efforts of Mike Pence." Man, if you had told us two years ago that we'd be stanning for Liz Cheney and Mike freakin' Pence ...
1:14 Pete Aguilar is recognized for an opening statement. He's shitting on Trump for "latching on to a dangerous theory and would not let go because he was convinced it would keep him in power."
Now we're getting video of Trump whipping up the crowd against Pence, followed by the crowd threatening to "drag motherfuckers through the streets" if "Pence caved."
Now chants of "Bring out Pence!" and "Hang Mike Pence!"
1:17 Thompson introduces Judge Luttig, who served in the Reagan administration and was appointed to the bench by President George H.W. Bush. John Eastman (and Ted Cruz) both clerked for Luttig, who has said they are gross and full of shit.
And now Luttig and Greg Jacob, Pence's former COS, are sworn in.
1:19 Huh, Thompson is recognizing himself for questions, not letting them make their opening statements. Okay.
Anyway, this would fall into the category of "more of a comment than a question." TLDR, President Crimetime is SHIT and John Eastman is SHIT. LOCK THEM UP.
1:20 Well, Jacob is giving a version of his prepared statement saying that he told Pence that "there was no way that our Framers, who abhorred concentrated power" intended to give the vice president unilateral authority to reject electors.
1:23 Liz Cheney tells Americans to go read Judge Luttig's statement. WTF? That statement is a primal scream. Let the man read it!
1:25 Judge Luttig is visibly choked up, speaking very slowly.
"The foundational truth is the rule of law. That foundational truth is, for the United states of America, the profound truth."
Dammit, his speech was so good. And most people aren't going to read it, they're going to absorb this in sound bites. Ughhhh.
1:30 Luttig frames the issue as the survival of democracy, whether the foundational rule of law
"I believe that had Vice President Pence obeyed the order from his president, during the joint session of congress on January 6 2021, and declared Donald Trump the next president of US notwithstanding that then president Trump had lost the electoral college vote as well as the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election, that declaration of Donald Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America. Which in my view, and I'm only one man, would have been the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the Republic."
1:33 Okay, we are on to the cosplay electors and Kenneth Chesebro corresponding with Rudy Giuliani about the scheme to substitute fake Trump electors for the real Biden ones. Remember, no state legislature actually reconvened to claw back electors, which Eastman said in November was a condition precedent to their plan. When that didn't happen, he switched to claiming that Pence had the unilateral right to do it.
Cheney asks Luttig what he thinks of the cosplay electors.
LUTTIG: F-U-U-U-C-C-C-K-K ..... N-O-O-O-O-O-O-O-O-O.
(Lightly paraphrased.)
1:35 Okay, Judge Luttig talks slower than Bubba Gump. Maybe it makes sense not to let him read the whole statement, we'd be here 'til Monday.
Luttig says there's absolutely no legal authority for Pence to count the "alternative" electors. He'd be glad to explain the historical precedent in detail if the committee wants. They do not.
1:40 Aguilar is back with committee counsel John Wood, a US Attorney under GWB, and a former Luttig law clerk.
Wood asks Luttig to explain Eastman's BS theory about Pence's unilateral power to reject electors.
"It was my honor, Mr. Luttig, to have you serve as my law clerk." He pointedly does not say the same about his former law clerk John Eastman.
"There was no basis in the Constitution or laws of the United States at all for the theory espoused by Mr. Eastman At all. None."
1:43 LOL, Luttig is ready to throw down because Greg Jacob characterized a clause of the Constitution on the electoral college as "inartfully written." These Fed Soc dudes are so weird.
Anyway, his point is that there was no possible room for good faith confusion, it's crystal clear that Pence's role was wholly ceremonial — all he had to do was open the envelopes. If there's confusion, it's due to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, Luttig insists.
"That was longwinded, I understand."
Understatement of the year.
1:47 Wood turns to Greg Jacob asking about the process of researching the issue of Pence's role in counting the electoral votes.
"We started with the text. We did not think the text was quite so unambiguous as Judge Luttig did," Jacob said, pointing to the electoral count crisis in 1876 which precipitated the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
Let them fight!
1:50 Jacob jokes about going to Heaven to ask the Framers what they meant. Okay, fella.
Jacob goes back to praising Pence whose "first instinct was correct" that the Framers, who had just thrown off the yoke of King George, would imbue one person with the kind of authority being pushed by Trump and Eastman.
Jacob asked Eastman why Al Gore didn't have the right to declare himself president in 2001, why the "Democrat lawyers" didn't think of that. Eastman had no answer for that.
1:55 Time for a sizzle reel.
Marc Short testifies that he told Mark Meadows the Eastman scheme was illegal, and that Meadows understood it, but "Mark had told so many people so many different things" that he couldn't rely on it.
Jason Miller says that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone thought it was bullshit and praised Pence for refusing to go along, says that everyone at the White House said Eastman and his theory were both crazy.
Erich Herschmann laughs at the idea that the Vice President could toss out electoral votes, "Are you out of your effin' mind?" Herschmann says that carrying out Eastman's plan would "cause violence in our streets," and that Eastman said that was fine.
And a bunch of texts from Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows saying that the plan would never work. Because of course Hannity was looped into the internal White House deliberations.
2:00 Now we've got that video of Kush saying that Cipollone was just "whining" about quitting if they tried to do a coup.
Herschmann describes a call on January 6 with Guiliani where they both conceded that, basically, the Eastman plan was mental masturbation that wouldn't succeed in any court. Then the same day footage of Rudy addressing the crowd on the Ellipse saying that the theory was totally legally sound, and had been endorsed by none less than President Thomas Jefferson.
2:05 Greg Jacob testifies that he had an "extended discussion" over two hours on January 5, where they both agreed that they would lose 9-0 at the Supreme Court, explicitly conceding that the theory was bullshit.
Judge Carter has noted in the case over the Chapman emails that Eastman definitively wanted to avoid the courts, because he knew they had no chance in any court in the land.
2:10 Oh, dear. Rep. Aguilar has asked Luttig a specific question, and Judge Luttig said he'd like to take a more expansive approach to his answer.
"All the players, led by Mr. Eastman, got wrapped around the axel by the historical evidence claim by Mr. Eastman. Let me explain very simply. ... In short, if I had been advising the vice president on Jan. 6, and even if then vice president Jefferson, and even then vice president John Adams, and even then vice president Richard Nixon, had done exactly what the president of the United States wanted his vice president do to do, i would have laid my body across the road before I'd have let the vice president overturn the 2020 election on the basis of that historical precedent. But what this body needs to know and now America needs to know, is that that was the centerpiece of the plan to overturn the 2020 election it was the historical precedent in the years and with the vice presidents that I named. As Congressman Raskin understands well. The effort by Mr. Eastman was to drive the historical precedent under that single pristine sentence in the 12th Amendment to the US Constitution, taking advantage of, if you will, what many have said is the 'inartful wording' of that sentence in the 12th Amendment."
"This is constitutional mischief."
2:11 Dan Quayle! Drink!
Quayle was among the many, many people who told Pence that Eastman's theories were total horse shit.
Aguilar and Jacob have a colloquy about whether Eastman thought Kamala Harris or Al Gore had the right to unilaterally reject electors. Surprise, Eastman did not!
2:15 Another sizzle reel! This time of Trump's allies shit talking about Pence and his job. Bannon! Rudy! Jason Miller, on Fox exhorting Pence to reject electors — whom we just saw half an hour ago saying the whole Eastman plan was nonsense.
Oh, God, Operation Pence Card! Who remembers that fucking insanity?
And we're on to the meeting on Januar
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!
If you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons.
Love your Wonkette? Click the clicky to keep us blogging at you forever!
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.