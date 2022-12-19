LIVEBLOG: January 6 Select Committee Is Here To Chew Bubblegum And Kick Ass. And They Are All Out Of Gum.
It's the January 6 Select Committee's final public hearing. They're about to read Donald Trump for filth, along with his band of traitorous goons. And of course, Your Wonkette will be watching right along with you.
LFG!
12/19/22 Business Meetingwww.youtube.com
1:08 Here we go! Chair Bennie Thompson is here with Vice Chair Liz Cheney, and they looked PISSED.
"To cast a vote in the United States is an act of faith and hope," he begins. "That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy ... Donald Trump broke that faith."
1:12 Thompson promises to make public "the bulk of our non-sensitive evidence."
"This committee is nearing the end of its work, but as a country we remain in strange and violent waters."
Thompson says that the most important thing they can do to ensure that this doesn't happen again is "accountability which can only be found in the criminal justice system."
AYE, MERRICK, THINK HE'S TALKING TO YOU!
