LIVEBLOG: Rudy Giuliani Brings The Crazy To A Federal Court In Pennsylvania
We got onto the call! And assuming no technical difficulties, we'll be bringing you a live recap of all the crazy shenanigans in US District Judge Matthew Brann's courtroom.
The Trump campaign has cycled through three sets of lawyers since filing this stupid case on November 9 to overturn the will of Pennsylvania voters, and this morning Rudy Giuliani entered his appearance on behalf of President Sore Loserpants.
I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy… https://t.co/4DhUVlMELh— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1605409912.0
Pleaseohplease let the Hairballs and Sidney Powell enter their appearances as well. That would be so perfect.
Here's our recap of the case. Long story short, they started off arguing that the Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar violated Pennsylvania election law by excluding Republican poll watchers from the count (despite their own lawyer admitting in court that Republicans were indeed in the room) and so the court had to throw out all votes from Philly and Pittsburgh. That part of the case has largely gone away, and all that's left is a bizarro claim that counties which allowed mail-in voters who botched their ballots to cast provisional ballots in-person somehow deprived voters from other counties of their Equal Protection rights.
Yeah, it's real dumb. The secretary of state encouraged all county elections officials to do just that. The fact that some of them failed to do it doesn't make it illegal.
Okay, strap in kids. Time for a ride to CRAZYTOWN, PA!
1:25 Look who's here ...
Greetings from Williamsport, PA where Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani just arrived for a hearing on Trump suit trying to… https://t.co/Nik2YfPvKl— Josh Gerstein (@Josh Gerstein)1605637247.0
1:35 Nothing happening here, but the hold music for this hearing in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is a bop! (Slight exaggeration.)
