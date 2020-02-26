Liveblogging Donald Trump's 'Our Friend The Coronavirus' Book Report
We're getting set for special coverage of Donald Trump's big press conference on the US response to the coronavirus, which he announced this morning in a tweet that whined about how the media and Democrats are blowing this very minor inconvenience out of proportion to hurt the stock market and hurt his chances for reelection, because that's exactly how his brain works.
Remember? Remember how he misspelled the virus and it's still up all these hours later?
The presser, to feature officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is supposed to get underway at 6:30 Eastern, after Trump has attended a briefing on the virus, what the public health system is doing about it, and, presumably, why he can't actually fire the virus.
Let's check in on some of today's developments!
The New York Times reported this morning that Trump, who's just going nuts over the stock market losses due to worries about economic disruptions that could result from the epidemic, was considering appointing a "coronavirus czar" to take care of everything so Trump won't have to think about it anymore. Later in the day, a White House spokesperson denied Trump was considering any such thing. But Trump is very certain this is all nothing, because it would be more convenient if he could just focus on the important things like yelling about Hillary Clinton's emails some more.
Contradicting some government experts who see the coronavirus threat as only beginning, [Trump] is still convinced that, like the flu, the new coronavirus will dissipate with warmer, more humid weather.
A new case of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, has been confirmed in the USA, bringing the total number to 60. It's a good round number and it should not be allowed to increase.
Congresswoman Donna Shalala, who served as Bill Clinton's secretary of Health and Human Services, said today on MSNBC that Donald Trump shouldn't be allowed anywhere near tonight's briefing, because just as he doesn't read, he also does not science. Leave it to the CDC and the World Health Organization, please!
This is an anti-science administration. The last person the American people trust is the president of the United States talking about science.
If you haven't bookmarked the CDC's coronavirus information page, you probably should, huh?
We should be getting started any minute now, unless Trump had a screaming fit during his briefing. Here's a livestream!
6:30 He's gonna start late, isn't he?
6:37: Oh, here we go. Trump starts by offering thoughts and prayers for the victims of a mass shooting in Milwaukee. Trump is very proud that he cut off flights from China, and anyone who criticized that (like virtually all public health experts) should be ashamed of themselves.
Everyone is getting better, and we have the best experts.
6:40: Trump says there are "fifteen" people who have covid-19, which what the hell is he talking about? That was the original number, before the decision to bring back two planeloads of Americans from that cruise ship.
6:44: Well there's one question answered: this is not a carefully-scripted teleprompter speech. He's reading from notes, improvising, winging it. And don't you worry, more people die of flu. You know, flu? You got your flu shot?
A lot of people don't know that "the flu in our country kills from 29,000 people to 69,000 people a year. That was shocking to me." And also that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. He sometimes got the flu, but got better, because he was very tough.
