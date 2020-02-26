Liveblogging 'Entertainment Tonight' Or The Democratic Debate Or Whatever Is On CBS Right Now
Oh hi, have you voted in your state in the Democratic Primary? WE DID. We live in a Super Tuesday state, and we ... are talking to you from the future! Or we have early voting.
Anyway, we voted for one of them (it was Tulsi) and we don't want to tell you it (Tulsi) but you get one clue (definitely Tulsi) and it is that it is a person you are going to see on your TV screen tonight, because they qualified for the Democratic debate in Charleston.
UH OH TRICKED YOU, guess it ain't Tulsi.
Let's liveblog!
And whaaaaaaat is this? CBS News actually decided to make a YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM of its debate, so you can watch it right here at Wonkette?
Let's go!
8:00: Oh shit, it's starting! Fuck! Gayle King is there! But not Oprah! Because Oprah doesn't even have a job at CBS!
8:04: First question: Bernie, you are a socialist or something. How is that better than a lliteral actual big pig racist dictator?
Bernie says "economy" is great for Michael Bloomberg over there with the billions of moneys.
Michael Bloomberg says Putin wants Trump and that's why Putin is supporting Bernie so Bernie will lose to Trump and Bernie like OH NO YOU DI'INT, LET ME TELL YOU WHAT I WILL TELL VLADIMIR PUTIN HIS BUSINESS RIGHT NOW, FUCK PUTIN RIGHT IN HIS FACE.
Elizabeth Warren responds by saying Bernie is super great, but also Bernie sux and lemme tell you why I am better than Bernie, I HAVE A PLAN FOR HEALTHCARE, BERNIE'S MEDICARE FOR ALL IS A POST-IT!
8:08: PETE: Know what Russia wants? Chaos. Know what would be chaos? Bernie vs. Trump.
Tom Steyer cuts in to say ... meh, we don't fuckin' know, don't care.
Tom Steyer Actual Quote: "Donald Trump stinks!"
No, really.
Now Joe Biden is talking about the true meaning of "progressive" and the horrific Charleston shooting and using it to attack Bernie on guns.
Well, this debate has certainly begun!
8:11: Bernie like OH Y'ALL COMIN' FOR ME TONIGHT? Y'ALL COMIN' FOR ME TONIGHT? I WONDER THE FUCK WHY.
8:13: Pete like OH YOU WANNA LIE ABOUT ME, BERNIE? Well lemme tell you something about my "billionaire supporters," hello, I am Pette Buttigieg, and if you are worth billions, I am going to raise your taxes. Also please donate to my campaign, but just the legal amount please.
Then Joe Biden got a question but our dinner got delivered and we had to go outside and we probably didn't miss much and now we wish we were still outside because Michael Bloomberg is talking.
8:16: BLOOMBERG: Stop and frisk was bad, I did it bad.
GAYLE KING: Attack him, Pete.
PETE: Oh hi, look at how all of us up here are white, lemme tell you we have all fucked it up.
BLOOMBERG: I have heard of white privilege before!
AMY KLOBUCHAR: All y'all fuckin' racists, hold on, let me throw my salad comb upon you.
8:18: GAYLE KING: Elizabeth Warren, you should do that thing to Michael Bloomberg that you did in Vegas, it was the best.
WARREN: Murderrrrrrrrr tiiiiiiiiiiiiiime! Hey y'all hear about that one time that Michael Bloomberg was funding my Republican opponent and I beat them shit out of them anyway?
Bloomberg says he has been doing job training for this job since 9/11. Which ... OK no.
8:21: WARREN: Oh, Michael Bloomberg is going to call my VERY GOOD COMMENTS a "sideshow"? Let us talk about sexism. Remember that time Michael Bloomberg told a pregnant employee to "kill it," and by that he meant 'bortion? I was a victim of pregnancy discrimination, but at least nobody ever said that to me!
Warren came to fight again!
8:25: NORAH O'DONNELL: Bernie, you got any math for all your big ice cream pony promises?
SANDERS: I CAN MATH THE REST OF THIS NIGHT!
O'DONNELL: We have two hours.
BIDEN: I want to talk for some of that.
KLOBUCHAR: Bernie ain't got no math.
8:27: TOM STEYER: My turn!
BERNIE: Not your turn!
PETE: Not your turn! We don't need two hours to do Bernie's math! My turn!
BERNIE: No my turn!
Wonder how Tulsi's imaginary debate with Hillary is going right now.
8:30: PETE: I can do Bernie's math, it is BERNIE + ELECTION = FOUR MORE YEARS OF DONALD TRUMP.
Pete is now talking about the importance of actually winning the Senate too, if ANYBODY up there wants to get anything done. It honestly sticks in our craw that he is pretty much the only one in the race who absolutely harps on that.
Joe Biden cuts in, because it is unfair that everybody else is an Interrupting Cow right now :(
8:32: Biden and Tom Steyer are fighting about Steyer's support for private prisons, and Steyer says he's fixed all his problems and Biden says Steyer is a TOMMY COME LATELY!
Also says Pete's thing about all the Democrats who took back the House would be cooler if they were supporting Pete for president, guess what they support JOE BIDEN.
Amy Klobuchar says it's time for peace, love, understanding, and for all the socialists on the stage to fuckin' SHUT YOUR TRAP!
8:35: Bloomberg says something about how deficits are THE PITS, and Bernie says hey Bloomberg, why don't you go take a bath with all your billionaire supporters in a golden bathtub, BILLIONAIRE!
8:42: Back from break. The next subject is GUNS, and Gayle King wants to know why anyone should think Joe Biden can do anything about guns. Biden says he can fix guns because he already fixed guns a whole buncha times. Anyway, he'd like to attack Bernie on guns some more, because maybe he forgot he already did that.
8:44: Oh good, Warren moves the conversation around to abolishing the filibuster, because ain't none of this shit gonna get done in the Senate unless we get over it and stop giving the NRA and the oil industry a veto. Joe Biden says DON'T MATTER, GONNA BEAT MITCH MCCONNELL TOO! Which ... there is no math that says Dems could win a filibuster-proof majority.
Anyway, Bernie gonna tell y'all about his bad votes and why they weren't actually that bad, and now EVERYYYYYYBODY IS INTERRUPTING AGAIN.
Michael Bloomberg is like actually this is my one good issue, let me talk about all my serious-ass work with Moms Demand Action and stuff like that.
Amy Klobuchar says this is why you have to have a midwesterner as president, because reasons, Amy Klobuchar says she wrote a bill to close the "boyfriend loophole," she wrote a bill to close the "Charleston loophole," Joe Biden says I WROTE THAT BILL! Amy K says NO YOU DIDN'T and anyway, in summary and inconclusion, Amy K says "Uncle Dick in the deer stand," the end.
Pete Buttigieg says, "a MIDWESTERNER in the White House, you say?????"
And on getting rid of the filibuster, Pete says "How you gonna get a Revolution if you don't even support a Rule Change?" (Bernie does not support abolishing the filibuster.)
YIKES, this debate. We cannot even keep up with their foofaraw and hullabaloo!
8:51: Tom Steyer is now yapping about congressional term limits. That is a thing we think HE is wrong about, unless you like having representatives who are bad at Congress because they're always #NewAtThis.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.