Let's All Watch The First Presidential Address To Congress Since 2016!
Good evening, Wonkette will be your emcees for what will surely be an evening of Joe Biden speaking to Congress and also America.
As for our headline, you heard us, and you get the joke. Do not pretend you do not get the joke. Do not tweet us like "Um, LITERALLY? That is not even true, Wonkette." We will not respond.
If you want to read something about what to expect tonight, we wrote that for you earlier.
If you'd like to hit the tip jar below — HIT THE TIP JAR, WE ARE SOLELY SUPPORTED BY READERS — do that right now.
And if you'd like to also watch the speech instead of merely reading our caustic dick jokes, please press play on the video below.
8:40: Here is your first look at two women behind the podium.
Biden should start his speech with a very solemn "America? We got him." and then show everybody a picture of Rudy Giuliani. That would be a funny way to start his speech.
8:45: Yikes, John Kennedy, stop being SO 'CITED!
Here are some better people:
8:45: And here is your empty Congress. It looks kinda the way it does when they're voting or something, but like in this case they turned down the lights to make voting sexxxy again.
8:55: And now Doug Emhoff has taken his seat and unbuttoned his suit buttons, like you do.
And the First Lady:
Hey, hopefully with this weird COVID shit with only like five people there we can get through this faster because there won't be 50-minute applauses!
9:05: And heeeeeere weeee goooooooo!
OK, Joe Bing Bong, let's make it snappy.
9:07: Big cheer when Biden said "Madam Vice President." He said no president has ever said that before from that podium, and it's "about time."
9:10: BIDEN: 100 days ago America was a burning garbage fire shitshow with herpes. And now it is somewhat better than that!
9:11: Republicans will not clap for 220 million vaccine shots in 100 days.
Do they not realize how much 5G that is?
(NOTE TO IDIOTS, THERE IS NO 5G IN THE SHOTS, THAT IS WHAT'S KNOWN AS A "JOKE.")
9:12: Biden notes that 70 percent of seniors are now fully vaccinated. That's basically herd immunity, if olds only ever talked to other olds.
9:15: Biden says what we've done on COVID is one of the greatest things ever, and then pivots to a list of other shit he's done. That's why it's weird not to call this a State of the Union address. Dude has done more in 99 days than Trump did his entire presidency.
9:18: BIDEN: We're cutting child poverty in half! (Even some Republicans clapped for that one.) The economy has created over one gabillion new jobs! (No Republicans clapped for that one, that we saw.) Our economy is growing faster than Donald Trump's nose at a deposition, allegedly! (Biden did not make that joke, but he coulda if he wanted.)
9:20: Mitch McConnell is not enjoying this dystopian vision Biden is laying out of elected officials who go to work to do things to help the American people.
9:22: Joe Manchin lookin' like he's doing the crossword all like "What is ten letters and means standing in the way of progress and failing to protect democracy? Oh, you're right, my name does fit!"
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.