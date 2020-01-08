Liveblogging Trump Taking Responsibility For Latest F*ckup Hahahahahahaha Just Kidding
If you haven't heard, Iran retaliated last night for Donald Trump's dumbass, poorly thought out targeted killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Today, Donald Trump will respond to the strike and tell us his Iran plans and make us all feel better and haha just kidding, we just said Trump has "plans" and implied Donald Trump will "make us all feel better."
Anyway, Donald Trump is going to address the nation in just a few minutes. We should liveblog his stupid idiot face, we guess.
Special Report: Trump Makes Statement On Iran Missile Attack | NBC News (Live Stream) www.youtube.com
11:05: Surprise, he is late. Maybe last night's Big Macs launched a retaliatory strike on Trump's poophole, if you know what we mean, and we think you do, because that joke was remarkably literal.
11:14: STILL LATE.
Remember when Obama was late all the time but it was OK because when he finally arrived he was smart and well-spoken and sexxxy and good?
This is not that.
This is like being roped into going on a blind date with somebody who smells like raw sewage but you did it as a favor for somebody you care about, dunno why they asked you to do this, but anyway, the raw sewage person is late for the date you don't actually want to go on.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.