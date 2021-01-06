Liveblogging What Should Be Democracy's Most Boring Day But Isn't Because Donald Trump Is A Crybaby Loser
We cannot believe we are liveblogging the day's events on the day when Congress meets to certify the states' electors for president. This is supposed to take five minutes, and then everybody is supposed to be home by the afternoon to watch whichever channel is doing an "SVU" marathon.
Instead, there is a hilariously poorly attended rally on the Ellipse in front of the White House, called Save America First Again (or something), where luminaries like Donald Trump Jr. are crying about their Instagram likes and Rudy Giuliani is saying he's willing to stake his "reputation" (LOL) on showing us all in the next 10 days (you betcha!) how all the voting machines secretly turned White America's votes for Donald Trump into fraud votes for Joe Biden. He says now we're going to have "trial by combat" to steal the election for Trump. Really.
Here's Rudy making his entrance into the small event with "Macho Man" playing. Yup.
Oh yes, and Donald Trump spoke. He called the normal counting of votes "explosions of bullshit," and his pig turd supporters jizzed all over each other and excitedly chanted "bullshit! bullshit! bullshit!" because they like it when Dear Leader says a cuss.
We guess "explosions of bullshit" is Trump's name for "counting the votes of Black people."
Trump of course also pressured Mike Pence to do "the right thing," even though the only "right thing" Pence is constitutionally allowed to do today is sit there and look stupid while presiding over the counting of the votes.
So yes, today, some Republicans in Congress are going to try to overturn the results of the election, and it won't work, and at the end of the day, Donald Trump will be a giant fucking loser, just like he was last night in Georgia, just like he was all the nights before that since November 3, just like every day of his sad misbegotten "presidency," just like he has every day since June 14, 1946, which will be forever known in history as the day Mary Trump trusted a fart and inadvertently birthed Donald.
And we are liveblogging it. All day. Shoot us now.
12:57: It should be noted that what these Republicans are doing today is turning the day's events into a superspreader event, even though most of them are wearing masks.
In case you missed the news, Joe Biden is nominating Merrick Garland as his attorney general, which is a nice fuck you to Mitch McConnell after the night's events in Georgia. Also, Merrick Garland is viewed as a VERY even keel kinda guy, therefore if he wants to prosecute Donald Trump, it will be viewed as VERY even keel and serious.
Here is GOP Senator Todd Young getting yelled at by morons this morning at the Save The Idiot rally, because he's not participating in the coup:
Republican senators are being swarmed by Trump protesters on the Hill. Here’s an exasperated @SenToddYoung saying h… https://t.co/vwscbeOcCT— Rebecca Tan (@Rebecca Tan)1609950258.0
1:02: Mike Pence has sent a letter to Congress explaining that he is very sorry, but
Mother the Constitution says he cannot do any coups today.
1:08: Some GOP idiot from Virginia whining because they're only allowed to have 11 people from each side on the floor at a time (because COVID) and HOW CAN WE OBJECT TO DEMOCRACY IF WE ARE NOT ON THE FLOOR? Mike Pence says according to the law, in joint session, there is no debate, and his question amounts to "debate," so shut up.
1:10: Nobody objects to Alabama or Alaska because they are for Dear Leader, so OK, we will count those!
Arizona coming, good Lord.
1:12: Congressdentist Paul Gosar OBJECTS to Arizona, and Ted Cruz agrees! Having gotten Republicans from both houses to bitch and moan, the GOP House members will go shit on the Constitution while Ted Cruz goes and jerks off into soup cans, ALLEGEDLY.
There was a standing ovation from GOP idiots, for these people trying to destroy democracy.
Nothing will change, the outcome will not change, and Mike Pence is not playing along.
1:23: Over there in the House, Steve Scalise gets up to whine a lot about states coming up with their own elections laws in ways he does not like, which resulted in Black people voting a lot, which is unacceptable. (Not his exact words, we are just cutting out all the euphemisms he's using and getting to the white supremacist heart of it. This is also what every objection will be, for every state. Meanwhile, they will not object to any of the elections that re-elected their own selves, or states where enough Democratic votes were suppressed to give Dear Leader wins. That is not the point of today's exercise.)
1:26: Meanwhile, the fucking psychos are trying to take the Capitol.
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are at… https://t.co/ldYHmHplxV— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ELIJAH SCHAFFER)1609956659.0
Cannon House office building -- which is massive -- is also being evacuated, per multiple sources. Capitol police… https://t.co/Vak7UlkBnY— Sarah Ferris (@Sarah Ferris)1609957361.0
1:28: Note of course that Steve Scalise at no point tried to allege that the voters of Arizona did not choose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Zoe Lofgren rises for the Democrats to call Republicans a bunch of anti-American fuckstains. She is of course saying it nicer than that, but again, we are translating.
