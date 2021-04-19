Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis Said More Dumb Stuff About COVID-19 Vaccines
Florida's COVID-19 cases have increased 14 percent in the past two weeks, and hospitalizations have risen by 12 percent in the same period. It's a surge that won't quit, but the state's big dumb Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, wears his “Mission Accomplished" banner on his sleeve.
Friday, DeSantis said it made no sense for people who are already vaccinated to continue wearing masks. This ignores guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which advises that fully vaccinated people should still take precautions to protect themselves and others, like nerds. This includes wearing a mask and social distancing when in public and around unvaccinated people.
Only 24 percent of Floridians are fully vaccinated, which is nowhere close to herd immunity. Republicans refuse to accept how vaccinations work. If you fill the coffeemaker but don't turn it on, you'll never enjoy a cup of coffee. Don't shout at the coffeemaker. This is your own fault.
"If you get a vaccine ... you're immune. So act immune." — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on why two masks aren't necess… https://t.co/zQ6WqfLVct— The Recount (@The Recount)1618590148.0
Here's what this fool said on the day when Florida reported 7,000 COVID-19 new cases and 92 deaths:
DeSANTIS: My view is if you get a vaccine. The vaccines are effective. You're immune. So act immune. If you tell people the opposite, then gee, if it's not effective for them or it's not gonna change anything, then what's the point of going through it?
OK, in the interest of journalistic fairness, DeSantis at least conceded that vaccines are effective, so he's a step above Tucker Carlson. But he's feeding the instant gratification mentality among conservatives. The vaccine rollout has gone pretty well so far, but too many people just can't wait until we've achieved herd immunity, even while COVID-19 variants spread across the country.
DeSANTIS: I also think it's a problem that people, where, you're telling people to get a vaccine and yet people who have been vaccinated for months are wearing two masks.
It's been months, which is like FOREVER. Look, Einstein, over the past week, there were an average of 68,406 new cases per day in the United States. We're not done with this yet.
DeSANTIS: If the vaccine is effective, why would you be wearing two masks? Like some of these folks are doing. It doesn't make sense.
We've been over this. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 90 percent effective, which is less than 100 percent. This advanced arithmetic apparently escapes DeSantis. Wearing masks and social distancing enhance vaccine protection. It's not virtue signaling for suckers.
Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said on CNN Sunday that outdoor COVID-19 infections are rare and occur "when large groups gather in packed spaces, such as rallies." It's probably safe to go outside without a mask, and Dr. Jha expects states to start lifting outdoor mask mandates soon. However, DeSantis never showed much interest in sensible COVID-19 restrictions. He's actively promoted dining inside restaurants, and even before the vaccine rollout began, Floridians were packed inside bars, drinking and partying unmasked.
DeSantis has bashed New York for its COVID-19-related shutdowns, but unlike Florida, New York's confirmed cases and hospitalizations have both decreased over the past two weeks by 23 and 10 percent, respectively. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (who's a creep, but that's another post) said last month, "We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance, and follow all safety guidelines."
Dr. Anthony Fauci has to put up with GOP idiots accusing him of denying Americans our civil liberties. He's described this as “frustrating," which is a polite understatement. Polls show that about 43 percent of Republicans stubbornly refuse to get vaccinated, and the rest are annoyed they can't immediately do whatever they want. Naturally, they don't blame the dumber members of their political tribe. Instead, they rant about the tyrannical left. It's really goddamn exhausting.
