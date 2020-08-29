Militia Member Ominously Warns Modesto's Straight Pride Event Won't Be 'Family Friendly'
Today, a bunch of bigoted imbeciles in Modesto, California are hosting a "Straight Pride Event" for the second year in a row. You may recall that last year, dopes all over tried to make Straight Pride Parades a thing — the Boston one was even grand marshal'd by Milo Yiannopoulos. We didn't expect that there would be many this year, not because of COVID-19, given the crowd that such a thing would appeal to, but because the turnout to these events looked something like this.
Yes, rather than the throngs of healthy, good looking, flaxen-haired, blue-eyed specimens of the master race they had hoped to get, those who actually showed up were largely, uh, these guys. Green-skinned clowns. One of whom carried with him a pillow featuring the likeness of YouTuber Sargon of Akaad.
But the organizers in Modesto — who created the original straight pride event (which last year drew an impressive crowd of nearly 20 people) — have decided to soldier on regardless and are holding their event today anyway. Outside of a Planned Parenthood, because of course.
The event was primarily the doing of former Operation Rescue member Don Grundmann, of the California Straight Pride Coalition. You may recall Grundmann from the time when he referred to the "Coalition" as a "totally peaceful, racist group" at a city meeting.
It was supposedly an accident, but at that time, the Facebook page for the California Straight Pride Coalition affirmed that it believed in white supremacy. So not that much of an accident.
Via It's Going Down:
Western Civilization ( " the West is the Best " ) – the Christian religion based social, cultural, and national cornerstone upon which the mass majority of all progress of humanity; i.e.; the modern world; has been built;
Whiteness/Caucasian – the mass majority biological racial component of the developers of western civilization;
Christianity – the religious foundation of the formation, development, and advancement of Western Civilization;
Nationalism – the patriotic love of their nation and its interests, principles, and future that motivated the formulators of and in the development of Western Civilization.
Grundmann will be joined again this year by last year's co-organizer, Mylinda Mason of the Stanislaus County Republican Assembly, known for spreading a variety of far-right nonsense including QAnon, anti-vaxx and white supremacist views. So that's nice.
What's different this year? It's Going Down reports that a new player is in town — Jeyna Marie of the Central Valley Militia. Because yes, women can lead far-right paramilitary organizations, too.
It's Going Down reports that Jeyna Marie has direct ties to the Proud Boys and also appears to be a very big fan of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot three people, killing two, at the protests in Kenosha this week.
She has warned that her militia will be there and that "this will not be a family friendly event." Which is quite interesting for an event purporting to celebrate the glory of heterosexuality.
In a Facebook post, she wrote:
Open letter to ANTIFA:
Last night, a few of your armed comrades got rolled by a 17 year old kid. One of them looked down and saw his buddy missing most of his face and screamed for the police, the same ones you want to defund. Another kneeled and cried as he looked down at the hole where his bicep use to be. The other laid on the ground with a gaping hole in his chest, bleeding out thinking "maybe I shouldn't have hit that guy with my skateboard". [...]
Just stop. It's embarrassing. I'm embarrassed for you. Go back to your mom's house, throw your Black Lives Matter shirt in the trash, give your mom her eyeliner back and go look for a job. Contribute to society and pay your mom some rent while you're at it. This anarchy stuff ain't for you. Just stop before the real men come out to play....
This is a person who seems pretty excited by violence. She clearly has some fantasies about going to a protest and killing some people and thinks that is a great thing for people to do. She's starting a militia. According to her Facebook page, she believes she is fighting a war against pedophiles and child sex trafficking.
She also plans to protest outside of Wayfair next month, because she's that flavor of crazy as well.
Last year, counter-protesters outnumbered Straight Pride celebrants 200-20, and they intend to come back this year.
Via ABC 10:
MoPride Inc., a nonprofit supporting the Modesto LGBTQ community, planned a counter-protest almost immediately upon hearing about Grundmann's event. Zola Hayes, Pride director for the nonprofit and a main organizer for the counter-protest, said the organization opted out of officially participating in counter-protest measures in 2019, but this year, they intend to do things differently.
"We decided that we needed to stand up and fight back against this hate in our own community, because we can't just ignore it," Hayes said. "We can't just not give them a microphone. We have to stand up and push this hate out of our community."
Honestly, I get it, but this lady and whatever militia she's forming seem like they are out for blood, so let's hope everyone is safe and careful.
